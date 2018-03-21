What were the top games and performances in the 2017-18 boys basketball season?

The State College boys’ basketball team was the story of the 2017-18 season in Centre County.
The Little Lions went into the year with state-championship aspirations, and though they fell short of that lofty goal, they still put together a special season.
They started the year 16-0, won their fourth straight District 6 championship and their second straight Mid Penn title. They finished with a 24-2 record, with losses to District 3 champion Reading and Pine-Richland.
From the best games to the top single-game performances, the Little Lions are well-represented in our look back at this season in Centre County.
Player of the year
State College senior Drew Friberg: Friberg was the Little Lions’ best player and leader during their brilliant season.
The 6-foot-6 forward scored with ease and played unselfishly on a talented State College team. The Princeton commit burned Harrisburg for 49 points and poured in 39 points in the Mid Penn championship game this season. And he finished his four-year career as one of the top players in Little Lions history, ranking third on the all-time scoring list with 1,661 points.
Expect Friberg to be an all-state selection — he was a third-team pick last year — after another standout season.
Breakout season
While the Little Lions were one of the top teams in the state, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy enjoyed a historic run in 2017-18. The Wolves, who finished with a 20-8 record, reached the District 6 championship game and state playoffs for the first time in program history. It marked the first time SJCA recorded 20 wins in a season. The Wolves’ season ended with a loss to Shanksville-Stonycreek in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Top games
State College vs. Harrisburg, Dec. 15: In their fourth game this season, the Little Lions outlasted Harrisburg in an 89-83 overtime win. Tommy Friberg’s bucket in the final seconds forced overtime and helped State College stay unbeaten. Drew Friberg scored 49 points in the win, Ryan McNulty had 12 and Tommy Friberg finished with 10. The early-season win was part of State College’s undefeated run through the Mid Penn.
Bald Eagle Area vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, Jan. 24: The Mounties trailed by double digits in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter down by nine points, but they rallied to force overtime. And after falling behind 54-49 in the extra period, P-O put together another comeback to edge BEA 58-55. P-O’s Tyler Doyle hit the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and connected on a pair of free throws with 40.6 seconds left in overtime to give his team the lead for good.
BEA vs. Bellefonte, Feb. 1 and 9: Both matchups between the Eagles and Red Raiders deserve spots on the list. Both came down to the final seconds. In the first meeting Feb. 1 in Wingate, BEA’s Jaden Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift his team to a 54-52 win over the Red Raiders. The Eagles faced a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter in the dramatic win. When the teams took the court again Feb. 9 in Bellefonte, the Red Raiders celebrated a 51-48 win after Caleb Rockey’s game-winning three-point play with 3.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Bellefonte led 30-11 in the second quarter before BEA stormed back to set up another memorable finish.
State College vs. Milton Hershey, Feb. 15: State College came out on top in a high-scoring affair in the Mid Penn championship game, beating Milton Hershey 90-84. Drew Friberg scored 39 points to pace the Little Lions, while Donyae Baylor-Carroll poured in 41 points for Milton Hershey. It was State College’s second straight Mid Penn title, and it was part of an impressive three-game stretch for the Little Lions this season. State College topped Greencastle-Antrim 95-62 in the Mid Penn semifinals and earned a 94-54 win over Altoona in the District 6 championship game.
St. Joseph’s vs. Juniata Valley, Feb. 26: This game wasn’t as close as the others on the list — there was no game-winning shot in the final seconds, and it didn’t go to overtime. But it was an upset in the District 6 Class A playoffs. No. 4-seed St. Joseph’s cruised to a 71-54 win over No. 1-seed Juniata Valley in the semifinals, earning the program’s first trip to the district title game and the PIAA tournament. SJCA outscored Juniata Valley by 15 points in a dominant second quarter in the win.
Top individual performances
Drew Friberg, State College, vs. Harrisburg, Dec. 15: Friberg made history in the Little Lions’ 89-83 overtime win. He finished with 49 points to set a single-game State College record. Friberg had 43 points in regulation, scoring 21 points in the first half and 22 in the second half. He knocked down four 3-pointers and went 13 for 17 from the foul line. Friberg broke the State College record of 48 points set by Mike Koehler against BEA in 1970, according to the team.
Cameron Shaffer, Penns Valley, vs. Tyrone, Feb. 1: Shaffer was nearly perfect in the Rams’ 45-35 win over Tyrone, finishing 9 for 10 from the field and scoring a game-high 19 points. Shaffer did more than just score, too — he pulled down 15 rebounds.
Drew Friberg, State College, vs. Milton Hershey, Feb. 15: This performance certainly rivals Friberg’s effort against Harrisburg. With the Mid Penn championship at stake, Friberg scored 39 points to lead the Little Lions to a 90-84 win over Milton Hershey. Friberg accounted for 23 of his team’s 48 points in the second half — and State College needed the big scoring effort from Friberg to repeat as Mid Penn champs.
Ethan Khoza, R.J. Marsh, SJCA, vs. Juniata Valley, Feb. 26: Khoza and Marsh both had standout performances in SJCA’s upset win the district semifinals. Khoza was on fire from beyond the arc, hitting six of the Wolves’ 12 3-pointers and finishing with 20 points in the 71-54 win. While Marsh had big scoring nights throughout the season, his 21-point effort against Juniata Valley was part of the Wolves’ biggest win of the year.
