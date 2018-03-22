How to watch Penn State men's hockey this weekend in the NCAA tournament

The Penn State men’s hockey team will compete in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season, and expect to have a decided home-ice advantage even if its games are not in State College.
The Nittany Lions will meet defending national champion Denver in the NCAA first round Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown, close to plenty of fervent fans in eastern Pennsylvania. Penn State is the official host school for the Midwest Regional both this season and next.
Saturday’s game is a rematch of last year’s regional final in Cincinnati, won 6-3 by the Pioneers on their way to the program’s eighth national title. That win came a night after the Nittany Lions won their debut game in the NCAA tournament, a resounding 10-3 victory over Union.
Denver is led by one of the nation’s most prolific scoring lines, with Henrik Borgstrom, Troy Terry and Jarid Lukosevicius combining for 126 points, accounting for 36 percent of the Pioneers’ scoring. The line accounted for five of the six goals scored in last year’s meeting.
The defending champions also have the nation’s No. 3 defense, allowing just 2.05 goals per game, and goalie Tanner Jaillett, the 2017 Mike Richter Award winner as the nation’s top college goalie, backing that defense.
Penn State has the nation’s No. 2 offense, scoring 3.70 goals per game, led by 15 goals from Denis Smirnov and 14 apiece for Andrew Sturtz and Nate Sucese. Goalie Peyton Jones is allowing 2.98 goals per game.
The game will only be available online on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App.
The regional also has Ohio State and Princeton meeting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and Saturday’s two winners will face off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (on ESPNU). That winner will advance to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., set for April 5-7.
NCAA men’s hockey championships
Who: Penn State (18-14-5) vs. Denver (22-9-8)
What: First round
Where: PPL Center, Allentown
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
How to watch: ESPN3 and online streaming on WatchESPN App. The first game of the regional, Ohio State vs. Princeton (3:30 p.m.), will be on ESPNU. Sunday’s regional final will be on ESPNU.
How to listen: WAPY 103.1 FM
