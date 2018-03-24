Moss takes second in women's saber championship

Zara Moss finished second in the women's saber championship to highlight Penn State's performance at the NCAA Fencing Championships on Friday.
The women's competition finished Friday with Penn State in second place with 89 points. The Nittany Lions trail first-place Notre Dame, which has 95 points. Columbia is in third with 86. While Moss finished second in the women's saber championship, Nittany Lions teammate Karen Chang earned a third-place finish.
“Today was a great day. Everyone really performed excellent. We like to win, but that is sports. We took second and third, these are still really good results.” head coach Wes Glon said in a press release.
Chang and Moss met in the semifinals of the saber competition. Moss earned a 15-3 win to move on to the championship, where she lost 15-11 to Princeton's Maia Chamberlain. Penn State foil fencer Lodovica Bicego earned All-American honors, and Isabella Zuzulo placed 13th in the championships.
Never miss a local story.
Barbara Vanbenthuysen took eighth in the women's epee.
The championships continue at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Comments