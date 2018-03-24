Sports

Garcia Boissier finishes 9th at NCAA Championships

CDT staff reports

March 24, 2018 12:45 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Penn State's Hector Garcia Boissier earned honorable mention All-American honors at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday.

Garcia Boissier finished ninth in 3-meter diving with a score of 406.85 in the consolation final. He recorded a score of 391.60 in the preliminaries. The performance came after Garcia Boissier took 12th in 1-meter diving.

“These performances are a real credit to the work Hector and (diving) Coach (Dennis) Ceppa have done,” Penn State swimming and diving head coach Tim Murphy said in a news release.

Garcia Boissier will compete in platform diving Saturday.

