Big games, broken records and more highlights from Centre County’s girls’ basketball season

As the final horns sounded last Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA basketball tournaments, the seasons came to a close for the Penns Valley and State College girls’ teams.
They were the last survivors of the 2017-18 season, which featured big games, broken records and plenty of other highlights for Centre County’s teams. Both fell a few games short of making the state championship games.
Those games, and the state basketball season, was supposed to be coming to a close this weekend — until Mother Nature had other ideas. Numerous state semifinal games were snowed out this week, delaying the schedule and forcing the state finals to be played Monday through Wednesday in Hershey.
However, with the season complete locally, here is a collection of some of the best moments of the year:
Player of the Year
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington has been one of the most prolific girls’ basketball scorers Centre County has seen. She has 1,661 career points – and she’s only a junior. She had a mere 673 points this past season – a little off the 697 from last season when she was second-team All-State.
Herrington hit the 1,000-point mark for her career in the first game of the season, and accounted for 57.3 percent of the Lady Mounties’ scoring this season. She topped the 30-point mark 14 times in 22 games, topped by 45 points against Juniata on Dec. 20 to match her team’s single-season record.
There are two more milestones for her to target for her senior season — crossing the 2,000-point barrier and breaking Centre County’s all-time career scoring record of 2,269 points, set in 1989 by Penns Valley’s Dana McDonald. She would be just the third county athlete — male of female — to surpass 2,000 points (Kyla Irwin had 2,032).
Team of the Year
The Penns Valley girls’ program had always been good, rarely enduring a losing season. The Lady Rams also had numerous opportunities to make the PIAA tournament, but always came up just a tantalizing bit short. If the PIAA was taking the top three teams out of District 6 in their class, the Lady Rams would lose in the semifinals, then in the consolation game. If it was the top four, they would fall in the quarterfinals.
Penns Valley had not been in the state tournament since the program won its only district title in 1989 — until this year. With a balanced offense that fed off its speed and tough defense, they ran all the way to the district title and even a first-round PIAA win. It provided a big sigh of relief and plenty of satisfaction for coach Karen McCaffrey, who had endured so many of those near-misses in her 25 seasons.
“I don’t think any of us on the team expected a district champion in November,” junior guard Emma Butler said. “We always make a run in districts — it was a goal to make it to states — and we wanted to make a good run in districts … and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re here? Let’s just go, let’s try to win it all.’ That’s what we did.”
Penns Valley also did it without needing one player to lead the way, with four girls all averaging between 10 and 12 points per game.
Turnaround of the Year
The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ program had never had a winning record in its existence, hadn’t even been close to .500. Last season was the previous best at 7-15. But second-year coach Katie Sosnoskie had the Lady Wolves on fire this past season, opening with seven straight wins, then adding another eight-game win streak on their way to a 20-6 season, the first District 6 playoff win in program history and got one win away from a berth in the PIAA tournament.
Comeback of the Year
The P-O girls trailed 25-14 after the first quarter and were struggling against Clearfield on Feb. 9, but Herrington got red-hot. The junior drained 28 second-half points to lead the Lady Mounties’ rally in a 70-62 victory. Herrington finished with 44 points, one short of her school record.
Best almost comeback
Bellefonte was down big – also against Clearfield – and almost matched P-O’s rally. The Lady Red Raiders trailed 32-17 in the second quarter, but after halftime they roared back, outscoring the Bison 36-23. Mallorie Smith and Maddie Steiner drove the effort with 21 and 15 points, respectively, but the Lady Raiders couldn’t get that last basket, falling 62-60.
Shot of the Year
A few days before Christmas, St. Joseph’s was in a tight battle with Williamsburg when the Lady Wolves worked the final seconds perfectly. Denaya Poston-Cooper took the inbounds pass in the backcourt and raced ahead, finding Selena Mann at midcourt. Mann took a couple dribbles up to the elbow of the free throw lane, releasing a shot just before the the clock hit zeros. The junior, who finished with a game-high 25 points, found nothing but net for a 45-43 victory.
Winning when it counts
State College lost twice to Mifflin County and in the only contest against Altoona during the regular season, but dropped them both en route to the District 6 Class 6A title. The Lady Little Lions got a jolt of confidence right at the end of the season, and also won their PIAA opening-round game to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.
Most determined to break a record
When P-O paid a visit to Bellefonte on Jan. 25, Herrington was knocking on the door of program history for the program’s career scoring record. If she hit her season average, she would get there. But Bellefonte had a plan to shut down the prolific guard, and Herrington was still 15 points away from Missy Witters Helsel’s mark entering the fourth quarter. They couldn’t contain her for the whole 32 minutes, however. She netted 19 points in the final frame, tying and breaking the record of 1,439 points with a pair of free throws in the final minute. She added a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to complete her night, though it wasn’t enough in a 57-51 loss.
“It was super heart-pounding,” she said that night of the record-tying and breaking points. “I just wanted to finish it.”
