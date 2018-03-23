Penn State's Hector Garcia Boissier finishes Day 1 at NCAA diving championships

Penn State’s Hector Garcia Boissier finished 12th in the 1-meter springboard diving finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday in Minneapolis.
The Nittany Lion junior posted a score of 343.55 in the B finals at Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Garcia Boissier was 11th after the afternoon preliminary dives with his 357.60 point total. The top eight divers advanced to the evening A final and the next eight made the B final.
Making his third appearance at the NCAA championships in as many years at Penn State, Garcia Boissier also will be competing in the 3-meter springboard diving on Friday and the platform diving on Saturday.
Thursday’s finish gives Garcia Boissier honorable mention All-America honors for a third straight year, and he also reached his highest spot on the podium. He made the consolation finals in both the 1- and 3-meter springboard last year, and did the same in the 1-meter event during his freshman season.
The junior made the NCAA meet after winning both the 1- and 3-meter competitions at the NCAA Zone A regionals, while placing seventh on the platform. He was fifth at the Big Ten Championships in the 1-meter, and broke the school record on the platform with his 357.10 total at Big Tens.
Indiana had the top two divers after the preliminary round of 44 competitors. Hoosiers Michael Hixon and James Connor were leading the final eight divers competing in Thursday night’s finals.
