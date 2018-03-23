Penn State closes well in 1st day of NCAA Fencing competition

Penn State is in third place, just off the lead, after the first day of the NCAA Championships for fencing at the Multi-Sport Facility.
In the first day of women’s competition, the Nittany Lions have 52 points, while Notre Dame and Columbia share the lead with 56.
Zara Moss had Penn State’s strongest showing, posting a 12-3 record in women’s saber to sit in second place. She had a 4-3 mark in the first round, then added a pair of 4-0 marks in the second and third rounds.
The showing by the pair of Lions in sabre closed the day after competition in two other events.
Karen Chang is in seventh in saber with a 10-5 record. She also had strong showings in the second and third rounds with 3-1 marks in each.
In foil, Lodovica Bicego has a 9-6 record for 10th place, and Isabella Zuzulo has a 7-8 record. In epee, Barbara Vanbenthuysen and Anastasia Kalonji each totaled 7-8 records through their three rounds.
“Later in the day, they started to perform, but the beginning was really slow,” head coach Wes Glon said. “This effects our performance because we are much better than the current placement.”
The championship meet continues through Sunday at the Multi-Sport Facility. The women’s competition concludes Friday with the crowning of the individual weapon champions, and the men will take over on Saturday and Sunday.
