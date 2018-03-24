Defending national champions too much for Penn State hockey to handle

The Penn State men’s hockey team still is no match for the defending national champions.
Led by its No. 1 line, Denver flew past the Nittany Lions 5-1 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA’s Midwest Regional at the PPL Center.
“We got beat, we got beat bad,” was coach Guy Gadowsky’s succinct assessment.
Troy Terry, Henrik Borgstrom and Jarid Lukosevicius each found the net from that top line — Lukosevicius scored twice — to advance the Pioneers (23-9-8) to the regional final Sunday. They will meet Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. for a spot in the Frozen Four at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minn., on April 5.
“Three very good players, obviously,” senior captain James Robinson said. “We’ve played a lot of good players all year, and they’re no doubt, arguably, the best we’ve played. But that’s no excuse. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you need to come ready to match their intensity.”
At the other end of the ice, the Nittany Lions (18-15-5) had trouble solving Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet, who made 26 saves.
Liam Folkes broke the shutout in the third period with Penn State’s only score.
Terry and Borgstrom have been a handful for Penn State. Last season in the NCAA second round, Terry had three goals and two assists, and Borgstrom scored twice in a 6-3 win. That sent Denver to the Frozen Four, where the Pioneers went on to snare their eighth national title in program history.
Kohen Olischefski had the other goal Saturday for Denver, which outshot Penn State 42-27.
“We pride ourselves on a good defense,” Denver defenseman Tariq Hammond said. “We had a good gameplan going into this game.”
The Nittany Lions' Peyton Jones turned away 37 shots in the loss.
It was a tough end to the careers of the seniors, including Robinson.
“That’s obviously a disappointing last game to have,” Robinson said. “When I leave this place, I’m not going to reflect back on that game. I feel like the seniors on this team, as well as every guy in that dressing room, leaves this program better than it was at the start of the season.”
Player of the Game
Jaillet built a brick wall in front of the net with his 27 saves, thought the defense in front of him helped a lot with very few high-quality Penn State scoring opportunities.
The senior won the Mike Richter Award last season as the nation’s top goaltender, and he is a finalist for the honor again this season.
Scoring
Olischefski opened the scoring with 7:41 left in the first, standing beside the net and slipping the puck between the post and Jones’ skate. Terry netted the second Pioneer goal during a delayed Penn State penalty, when Denver was skating 6 on 5.
It was Borgstrom’s turn early in the second, taking Terry’s flip of the puck over a defender’s stick on a break up the ice and beating Jones while fighting off another Lion defender. Lukosevicius got his turn with 2.2 seconds left in the second period, deflecting Ian Mitchell’s blue-line rocket.
Folkes finally got Penn State on the board with 12:21 left, stealing the puck in the offensive zone, taking a stride toward the net and finding a sliver of space between Jaillet’s pads, with the puck trickling over the line.
The injection of life lasted about five minutes, until Lukosevicius netted his second to all but wrap up the win.
“Denver’s a hell of a hockey team,” Folkes said. “We never showed our best tonight, but they did the little things right.”
First game
In the Buckeyes' 4-2 win over Princeton, Ohio State scored twice in the first period and twice more in the third, with each member of the top line collecting a goal — Tanner Laczynski, Mason Jobst and Freddy Gerard. Kevin Miller had the other score for just the third NCAA win in team history. The Buckeyes are seeking their first Frozen Four berth since 1998, the only other year the team won a game in the tournament.
The Tigers scored twice in the final 26 seconds to avoid the shutout.
