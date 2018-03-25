State College’s Tanner Kuruzovich, seen here last season, helped lift the Little Lions to a runner-up finish at Saturday’s Cambridge Springs Tournament.
Sports

State College boys’ volleyball finishes 2nd in tournament

From CDT staff reports

March 25, 2018 07:47 PM

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS

The State College boys’ volleyball team opened their season Saturday by finishing as the runner-up in the Cambridge Springs Tournament.

The Little Lions fell to Northeastern in the finals, 25-15. Northeastern was also the only team to hand the Little Lions a loss (26-24, 25-21) in pool play.

Among the teams State College beat on its 5-2 day were Rocky Grove, Conneaut Area, Fort LeBoeuf, McDowell and Saegertown.

“We were missing a couple seniors to injury and illness, but the junior class did an exceptional job of stepping up and challenging every team we faced,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “The team is excited by our strong showing.”

Outside hitter Tanner Kuruzovich paced State College with 27 kills, while Jeremy Bullock led the team with eight blocks, Ryan Kustaborder had a squad-best 77 assists, and Quinn Williams tallied 10 digs. Kustaborder and Ben Krantweiss also added five aces apiece.

State College will next take on Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

