State College’s Drew Friberg, BEA’s Seth Koleno named CDT Co-Male Athletes of Winter Season

State College’s Drew Friberg and Bald Eagle Area’s Seth Koleno are the Centre Daily Times’ Co-Male Athletes of the Winter Sports Season.
It was impossible to decide between the pair, who both ended historic careers for their respective schools. Friberg finished third all-time in scoring for the Little Lions’ boys’ basketball team with more than 1,600 career points — including a senior season in which he averaged 20.4 points per game. Koleno ended his Eagles wrestling career fourth all-time with 133 victories — including a 37-1 record as a senior with a silver medal at PIAAs.
Both leaders helped guide their respective teams to success. Friberg led State College to a one-loss regular season and a Mid-Penn title before its loss in the second round of PIAAs; Koleno helped his team reach the district championship match after winning a Mountain League title following an undefeated regular season.
With the impact both Friberg and Koleno made, they’re sure to be remembered long after their graduations. They both deserve this honor.
