P-O’s Halle Herrington named CDT Female Athlete of Winter Season

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington is the Centre Daily Times’ Female Athlete of the Winter Sports Season.
The girls’ basketball superstar, the Mountain League MVP, was a one-woman wrecking crew again her junior season, as she was one of the state’s top scorers. She averaged 30.6 points per game, while also adding 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.
Success may not have followed the Lady Mounties, as they managed just an 8-14 record. But Herrington often put up dazzling performances, sometimes singlehandedly outscoring entire teams. Against Bellefonte on Jan. 31, for example, she scored 42 points to the Lady Red Raiders’ 33. Against Harmony Area on Dec. 28, she matched her opponent’s 34 points.
Her numbers weren’t just the most impressive in the county. They were some of the best in the state.
