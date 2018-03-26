Bellefonte graduate Dom Masullo has a 1-1 record with four saves this season at Morehead State.
Catching up on Bellefonte's Dom Masullo, and other Centre County athletes, on collegiate fields

By Ron Bracken

March 26, 2018 12:00 AM

Dom Masullo has played a key role in Morehead State’s 14-11 start to its baseball season.

Masullo, the winning pitcher in Bellefonte’s PIAA championship game in 2016, has a 1-1 record with four saves and a 2.84 ERA so far this season.

In 6 1/3 innings of work all out of the bullpen, the sophomore has allowed only two hits and two runs, both earned, walked five and struck out 11.

Basketball

Kyla Irwin (State College, Connecticut) posted nine points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal through the No. 1 Huskies' first three NCAA tournament games. In 30 games this season the sophomore is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, collecting 17 assists and eight steals. UConn (35-0) met South Carolina on Monday night to earn a return to the Final Four.

Baseball

Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA. In 7 2/3 innings he has given up five hits and three runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out six. Altoona is 3-9.

Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .333 with 20 hits, 15 runs scored, five doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs. Furman is 13-11.

Dan Roan (Bellefonte, Indiana, Pa.) has a 9.00 ERA and no decisions. In five innings he has allowed seven hits and six runs, five earned, walked five and struck out four. IUP is 3-11.

Bryce Greene (Bald Eagle Area, Lock Haven) is hitting .250 with a pair of runs scored, a hit and a stolen base. Lock Haven is 11-4.

Softball

Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) leads the team in hitting with a .400 average. She has scored 14 runs and has 22 hits including six doubles and a triple, has driven in seven runs and stolen 10 bases.

Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is 3-3 with a 2.03 ERA. In 41 1/3 innings she has given up 36 hits and 16 runs, 12 earned, while walking 21 and striking out 16. Altoona is 9-7. At the plate she is hitting .143 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs.

Abby Showers (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU-Altoona) has a .311 average with 12 runs scored, 14 hits, a double and three RBIs. She has five stolen bases.

Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU-Altoona) has a .200 average with four hits and an RBI.

Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .079 with three hits, two of them doubles, and an RBI. Lowell is 6-16.

Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .154 with six runs and four hits. Juniata is 5-7.

Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .303 average with six runs, 10 hits, three doubles, two homers and nine RBI.

Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) has scored a run in four games. Gannon is 8-7.

Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In 6 2/3 innings she has given up six hits and two runs, one earned, while walking four and striking out none. Mt. Aloysius is 7-5.

Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) has worked 61 innings with a 2-7 record and a 5.75 ERA. She has allowed 88 hits and 53 runs, 39 of them earned. She has walked 27 and struck out 30. Delaware State is 4-17.

Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) is 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA and two saves. She has pitched 34 1/3 innings and given up 30 hits, walked eight and struck out 18. She has given up 21 runs, 10 earned. Bloomsburg is 6-9.

Lacrosse

Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) has scored 11 goals and has an assist, six ground balls and one turnover caused. Widener is 1-6.

Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art & Design) has a goal and an assist, 17 ground balls and 13 turnovers caused. SCAD, the nation's No. 1 NAIA team, is 8-0.

Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has nine ground balls and five turnovers caused. No. 6 Navy is 7-2.

Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) is 0-4 in goal with 51 goals against and 36 saves. Air Force is 3-6.

Jack Sheehan (Sate College, Ferrum) has scored eight goals and has 12 assists. He also has 16 ground balls. Ferrum is 5-7.

Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has seven goals and an assist, two ground balls and five draw controls. John Carroll is 7-0.

Abbie Houtz (State College, Bridgewater) has five goals and eight assists, plus one ground ball, for Bridgewater (5-2).

Brielle Curtis (State College, East Stroudsburg) has played in four games, causing five ground balls and taking five shots for East Stroudsburg (4-1).

Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has two goals and two assists, taking three shots and picking up one ground ball for IUP (4-1).

