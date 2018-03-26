Today in Centre County high school sports: March 26, 2018

Taking a look at Monday's action in high school sports as the spring season gets rolling
Softball
Surovec pitches shutout in BEA’s opener against Penns Valley
MILESBURG The Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley softball teams kicked off their seasons Monday afternoon at the Milesburg Little League Fields, with the Lady Eagles prevailing 4-0.
Zoey Surovec pitched a four-hit shutout, striking our six with no walks and a defense behind her making only one error. Twice Surovec and the Lady Eagles faced innings with runners on second and third with no outs and managed to preserve the shutout.
Tobi Yarrison cracked an RBI triple, and scored on a Madison Peters single, for the big BEA scoring sequence.
Lydia Collison pitched the complete-game loss for the Lady Rams, giving up six hits while walking two and striking out four. Collison also cracked a pair of hits at the plate and stole a base.
BEA will meet up with rival Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
Bellefonte wins opener
BELLEFONTE The Bellefonte offense pounded out eight hits to win its season opener 7-2 over Huntingdon at O’Leary Field.
Rianna Trexler paced that offense with two hits and three RBIs, and Lissi Przybys also had two hits.
The Lady Raiders had a 4-0 lead through two innings to help Lexy Rogers in the circle, who struck out 14, walked four and gave up five hits. She also was helped by an error-free Bellefonte defense.
Boys’ tennis
Little Lions blank Huskies
STATE COLLEGE Mifflin County was whitewashed by State College 5-0, with every match decided by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Earning singles wins were Nic Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Drew Cagle. Doubles victories came from the teams of Garrett Schoonmaker and Ronit Patel, and Sankar Ramesh and Shreyas Sundar.
State College (2-0) visits Hershey on Tuesday.
Comments