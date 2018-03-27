Today in Centre County high school sports: March 27, 2018

Everything you missed in Centre County high school sports from Tuesday:
Girls’ lacrosse
Trio record hat tricks in State College win
HUMMELSTOWN Alyssa Dunlap, Emily Hall and Sally Stahl all finished with hat tricks Tuesday in State College girls’ lacrosse’s dominating 16-5 win over Lower Dauphin.
Other scorers included Caroline Paterno (2), Elaina Ohlson (2), Carissa Tambroni, Alison Houtz and Cati Vandervort.
The Lady Little Lions will next take on Central Dauphin on Thursday.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions swept
MECHANICSBURG The Little Lions couldn’t overcome their own mistakes Tuesday night in a 3-0 loss to Cumberland Valley.
State College fell 25-10, 25-9, 25-21.
Jon Bristol led the Little Lions with seven kills, Ryan Kustaborder had 11 assists, and Quinn Williams finished with five digs.
“A general lack of passing strength and 49 unforced or passing errors was too much to overcome,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We’re definitely frustrated but looking forward getting back in the gym and righting the ship.”
Baseball
SJCA holds on for win
BELLEFONTE Behind a solid effort on defense, St. Joseph’s picked up a 3-2 win Monday against Juniata.
Camden Burris recorded the pitching win, while Ben Macafee added the save. Macafee also paced the Wolves with a double.
St. Joseph’s pitching staff allowed just four hits. Juniata committed four errors.
