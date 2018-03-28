Here's why James Franklin said that this is Penn State LB Koa Farmer's year

James Franklin is enamored with the depth at linebacker this spring — but the corps' experience is another story.
That's why it's so important for the Nittany Lions' coach to get more production out of Koa Farmer, a fifth-year senior and the only returning linebacker who started a game last season.
"I would say the biggest thing with Koa is this is his year," Franklin said after practice Wednesday night. "We really think he has a chance. He's another guy who was new to the position — he was a high school running back and safety, and we transitioned him to linebacker — so he's still learning, but growing. Excited about what he's going to be able to do."
Gone are defensive leader Jason Cabinda, veteran Brandon Smith and talented-but-dismissed 'backer Manny Bowen. All three were among the team's top-5 leaders in tackles last season — and, now, Farmer is being forced to take the reins and lead a crew of 15 other linebackers this spring who combined for just 66 stops in 2017.
Cam Brown, the second-most experienced linebacker, had 31 of those tackles — and Farmer is 26 months older. So Farmer is well-aware of what he's being asked to do.
"Be more of a leader," he said. "We had Jason, we had Marcus (Allen), we had Grant (Haley). They were probably the leaders of our defense last year, and those guys are gone, and now it's my turn.
"I can't keep to myself at practice. I've got to get everyone involved. ... Anything I can do vocally, rather than leading by example, I think that's one thing I need to do."
Farmer, who's primarily played SAM, said he's trying to learn all three linebacker positions so he can better instruct the underclassmen or take over elsewhere in case of injury. He said he's already primarily playing WILL in one particular defensive package, and he can't even say for certain if he'll stick with SAM once the season opener rolls around.
"Coach (Brent) Pry always says, 'Don't worry where you're at right now; just play,'" Farmer added.
Both Franklin and Farmer expressed a lot of confidence in the overall talent and depth of the corps. Even the freshmen have impressed: Early enrollee Micah Parsons has turned heads in the middle, flashing abnormal speed for a 241-pound prospect. Fellow freshman Jesse Luketa, the leader of his recruiting class, has already shown a penchant for being vocal — and Farmer said Luketa reminds him an awful lot of Cabinda. Nick Tarburton has lost a lot of body fat, and redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks looks the most polished in the middle right now.
Franklin called them "young, exciting prospects," while Farmer believed they were ahead of the curve.
But Farmer isn't just being asked to lead the freshmen; he's being asked to lead a group that also includes older players such as senior Jake Cooper and redshirt junior Jarvis Miller. In the past, those players would look up to Cabinda.
Now, the corps is looking to get that leadership from Farmer. The California native knows he has a lot more responsibilities this offseason as a result — but he's tying to make the most of it.
"It's definitely weird being the older guy on the team, especially because I lived with Saquon (Barkley), Grant and Trap (Troy Apke) and they all came back and they're watching practice now," he said. "So it's kind of weird, but it's fun. The coaches trust me to where I can kind of coach the younger guys so we can get this thing going."
