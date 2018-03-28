Taking a look at Centre County's high school softball teams as spring 2018 season begins

The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team is annually one of the best teams in District 6 — and often in the state. Last year the Lady Mounties marched all the way to the PIAA semifinals before the season came to an end, so it is hard to set the target that much higher.
But that is what P-O does, and they want to be part of the state tournament again.
“I feel like a broken record talking about this,” said coach Jim Gonder, who is entering his 35th season guiding the program with more than 600 wins and two state titles to his credit. “As always our goal is to get better, and to be playing our best softball in May and June.”
While the Lady Mounties may have had the deepest postseason run in 2017, they had plenty of company and competition. District 6’s strongest programs annually come from Centre County, with Bellefonte and State College also capturing district titles and making PIAA appearances last spring.
Never miss a local story.
The Lady Little Lions return nearly everyone this season, while the Lady Red Raiders took a bit of a hit from graduation but are still very talented.
“Every year is a challenge to replace players who have graduated and every year players step up to fill in and keep the tradition alive,” Bellefonte coach Fred Caldwell said. “I don't expect this year to be any different in that respect.”
A look at the area's teams:
Bald Eagle Area
The Lady Eagles expect to be giving P-O a battle — as they do annually — in the Mountain League and District 6. BEA only lost three girls to graduation and has solid pitching and strong senior leadership.
The experience for BEA starts in the pitching circle with junior Zoey Surovec back for her third season firing strikes in blue and gold. She will be joined by Madison Peters.
Behind the plate are Tobi Yarrison and Megan King. Around the infield will be Maralee Caldana, Brooke Woodward, Kayleigh Kinley, Mara Hockenberry, Morgan Lucas and the top returning hitter from last season, McKenzie McCloskey. The outfield will include Megan Kresovich, Lacee Barnhart, Megan King and Taylor Kilmer.
Coach Don Lucas likes the senior leadership he has on his roster, but is hoping to see his offensive numbers improve this season along with seeing more consistency from the girls.
Bellefonte
The Lady Red Raiders were not hit hard by graduation, returning all four starting infielders and a pair of starting outfielders. However, the team will have a brand new battery — possibly both of them freshmen — to bring question marks to the program, at least early in the season.
Pitcher Tara Baney is now delivering strikes at Bloomsburg, and her departure also will be felt at the plate and with the leadership she and the other two graduates gave.
“Replacing any one of the three players that we lost would be difficult but replacing all three is nearly impossible,” Caldwell said. “Tara was certainly an important part of our team last year, including in the circle, at the plate and in the dugout. I'm not looking for any one player to try to replace her. Every player on the roster will be expected to pick up their game.”
The leader at the season’s outset at pitcher is freshman Alexis Rogers, with classmate Maddie Tice providing the target behind the plate. Caldwell is looking forward to seeing how both adjust to playing at the varsity level for the first time.
Bellefonte figures to provide experienced defense to back the young pitcher with returners Lissi Przybys, Emma DeHaas, Alexis Wetzler and Rianna Trexler, along with a handful of newcomers. Taylor Kerr and Mallorie Smith are back in the outfield with a slew of contenders for the third outfield spot.
The team also figures to have a solid offense, paced by the team’s top returning hitters Trexler (.427), Wetzler (.395) and Przybys (.353).
As the talent young players are blended with the experienced veterans, Bellefonte has potential to have another contender this spring.
“With the influx of young players I'm looking forward to seeing the team improve as the season moves along,” Caldwell said. “The returners have done a great job of leading the younger players during the off season and preseason workouts.”
Penns Valley
Penns Valley is the exception this season compared to the rest of the area’s teams, with a heavy hit from graduation bringing big changes to the lineup. The Lady Rams have just five returning letterwinners, and have just one senior — Dayna Brown — and one junior among them.
Most of the roster is populated by freshmen and sophomores.
“We have a young team,” coach Tessa Deardorff said. “We have many players who do not yet have experience at the varsity level.”
What the team may lack in varsity experience, will be compensated by having quite a few athletes who can play multiple positions.
“A strength this year for our team is versatility,” Deardorff said. “We have several players who are able to play different positions. This allows us to be more flexible when looking at our line-up.”
There also is healthy competition at a number of positions, including in the circle. Sophomore Lydia Collison is the only one with varsity experience, while competing for time are classmate Kaylah Thompson and freshmen Kendra Bumgardner and Allison O’Brien.
At the other end of the battery is Lydia Collison’s sister, Caroline, the team’s lone junior, with two other freshmen also in the battle for time behind the plate in Jordan Anderson and Cheyanne Wolfe.
Deardorff also has a lot of competition around the infield and outfield as well, but the team does have top returning hitters in Lydia Collison (.277) and Ryleigh Cain (.241).
“Although we have a young team,” Deardorff said, “we have strong returners as well and we are excited to watch them, as a whole, develop into a strong, confident team.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
Even with the loss of three key players from last year’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal team, the Lady Mounties are still aiming for a trophy or two by season’s end. They have two key ingredients for success on any diamond — solid pitching and strong hitting.
At the plate, P-O hit .364 last season, and seven regulars from last year’s roster batted over .300. They also smacked 28 homers and 67 total extra-base hits, and outscored opponents 174-39.
Graduation did take three girls including Maggie Peck and her single-season team-record 11 homers, but junior outfielder Madison Lucas is back after hitting .556 with eight homers and 29 RBIs.
“We lost a lot of power with those seniors,” Gonder said. “We are solid 1 through 6 (in the batting order). For 7-8-9, we’re hoping as the year goes on we get better.”
P-O also has a pair of challenging pitchers in Kam Harris and Kylie Adams. Harris was the epitome of control last season, striking out 93 and walking just six in 96 innings. Adams did not pitch much with the varsity, but her fire-balling style can be a major contrast to Harris.
“It all starts in the pitching circle,” Gonder said. “Kam has done a great job for us. They are both bringing different things, and hopefully will give teams some matchup problems.”
Taking those pitches behind the plate are returning starter Kylie Thal and Adria Lewis. The infield has Jayde Burge, Hannah Thompson and Rachel Simpson returning, joined by newcomers Jordan McDonald, Madison Kephart, both freshmen, and senior Lacey Potter, who hasn’t played since eighth grade but appears to be the frontrunner at first base.
The outfield includes Lucas, Kendra Carns, Kayleigh Taylor and Hannah Minarchick.
“They’ve been really focused this year,” Gonder said of an experienced roster that still sports only three seniors this spring. “I’m expecting us to pick up where we left off last year. We have the people to do it.”
State College
Judging by the team’s record, it wasn’t the best of seasons for State College in 2017. It took most of the season for the pieces to fall into place, but it happened just in time for a run to a District 6 title.
It took a little extra time because the roster was filled with so much youth. The combination of the late-season success with the young roster figures to provide a much better foundation for the team this spring — 16 girls saw varsity action last year.
“(We have) confidence,” coach Jim Shaper said. “We won districts last year with 10 players who started as freshmen or sophomores and now know what it takes to win.”
There also is healthy competition for a number of spots, including in the pitching circle with junior Emma Wolfe along with Sophia Keene and Hayleigh Harpster. The Lady Little Lions also will be seeking a new catcher, with McKenzie Shannon, Sarah Bowman and Sierra Kunig hunting for the job.
In the race for spots around the infield are Bowman, Ashley Brumenthal, Addie Wasikonis, Katelyn Breon, Morgan Arnold, Brandi Triebold and Caitlyn Breon. The outfield has the most experience, with Ashley Thomas, Brittany Reese, Sara Conklin and Ainsley Shedlock.
The offense figures to be strong, led by several of the top bats last season in Thomas (.366), Wolfe (.353) and Wasikonis (.324).2018 Softball Season
Bald Eagle Area
Coach: Don Lucas (third season)
Last year: 13-7, lost to Penn Cambria in District 6 first round
Assistant coaches: Darin Hazel, Raychel DeArmitt, Morgan Peters, Jim Simpson, Allie Simpson, Chelsey Poorman, Carrie Barnyak , Kari Leah.
Key losses: Olivia Andrews, Madison Ripka, Morieta Dyke
Returning letterwinners: Mackenzie McCloskey, Tobi Yarrison, Megan Kresovich, Brooke Woodward , Lacee Barnhart , Kayleigh Kinley, Zoey Surovec , Morgan Lucas
Key newcomers: Brianna Dyke, Madison Peters, Maralee Caldana, Megan King, Mara Hockenberry , Makena Baney, Taylor Kilmer, Brynne Bisel, Lauren Fisher, Maddie Fisher, Kylie Swartz, Maddisen Hilgar, Sydney Hill, Madison Eckley, Grace Wagner, Debra Neil, Mikayla Irvin
Bellefonte
Head coach: Fred Caldwell (fourth season)
Last year: 18-5, District 6 Class 5A champion, lost in PIAA first round
Assistant coaches: John Wetzler, Lauren Hiebler, Heather Cassidy, Travis Foster, Steve Gates, Mikaela Kluver.
Key losses: Jenna Ault, Tara Baney, Angela Capparelle
Returning letterwinners: Ashley Benner, Emma DeHaas, Taylor Kerr, Lissi Przyby, Jaelyn Smith, Mallorie Smith, Rianna Trexler, Alexis Wetzler
Penns Valley
Head coach: Tessa Deardorff (third season)
Last year: 6-14
Assistant coaches: Kasey Packer, Jeff Wiest, Greg Evans.
Key losses: Cassidy Stover, Emma Kubalak, Harley Hess, Abby Thom, Liz Lingle-Brooks, Mikaela Royer, Mikenna Lyons, Paige Kerstetter, Alicia Houser
Returning letterwinners: Dayna Brown, Caroline Collison, Lydia Collison, Ryah Thompson, Ryleigh Cain
Key newcomers: Kaylah Thompson, Hope Titus, Jordan Anderson, Kendra Bumgardner, Maleah Crader, Allison O’Brien
Philipsburg-Osceola
Head coach: Jim Gonder (35th season)
Last year: 20-4, District 6 Class 3A champion, lost in PIAA semifinals
Assistant coaches: Jerry Watson, Brian Wood, Jim Thal, Mike Ammerman, Joe Shedlock, Chip Branthoover
Key losses: Maggie Peck, Sadie Granville, Annie Kost
Returning letterwinners: Hannah Thompson, Kayleigh Taylor, Maddie Lucas, Kylie Adams, Kendra Carns, Rachel Simpson, Jayde Burge, Kylie Thal, Kamryn Harris
Key newcomers: Adria Lewis, Kyleigh Taylor, Lacey Potter, Jordan McDonald, Madison Kephart, Hannah Minarchick
State College
Head coach: Jim Schaper (second season)
Last year: 9-14, District 6 Class 6A champion, lost in PIAA subregional
Assistant coaches: Steve Shedlock, Karen Murphy, Shawn Lelko, Rich Wolfe, Alex Patterson, Ben Patterson, Nicole Himpele and Kelly Conron
Key losses: Avery Cymbor, Kayla Hawbaker, Andrea Kling
Returning letterwinners: Lauren Alexander, Sarah Bowman, Brittany Reese, Ainsley Shedlock, Addie Wasikonis, Emma Wolfe, Morgan Arnold, Ashley Blumenthal, Sophia Keene, McKenzie Shannon, Ashley Thomas
Key newcomers: Hayleigh Harpster, Sierra Kunig, Katelyn Breon, Brandi Triebold, Caitlyn Brannon, Sara Conklin
Comments