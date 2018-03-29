Sports

Today in Centre County sports: March 29, 2018

From CDT staff reports

March 29, 2018 10:10 PM

HARRISBURG

Everything you missed from Thursday in high school sports around Centre County:

Boys’ lacrosse

Little Lions win OT thriller

State College’s Paul Olivett found the back of the net a little more than three minutes into overtime Thursday night to lift his boys’ lacrosse team to an 8-7 win over Central Dauphin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olivett’s shot came about 20 feet from the net.

He wasn’t the only Little Lion to make an impact either. Patrick Groves recorded a hat trick, and Ben Reese had a solid game defensively.

State College (2-0) will look to continue the momentum next Tuesday against Northern York.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lady Little Lions cruise

STATE COLLEGE The Lady Little Lions came away with a 17-9 win against Central Dauphin on Thursday.

No other information was provided.

  Comments  