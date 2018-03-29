Today in Centre County sports: March 29, 2018

Everything you missed from Thursday in high school sports around Centre County:
Boys’ lacrosse
Little Lions win OT thriller
State College’s Paul Olivett found the back of the net a little more than three minutes into overtime Thursday night to lift his boys’ lacrosse team to an 8-7 win over Central Dauphin.
Olivett’s shot came about 20 feet from the net.
He wasn’t the only Little Lion to make an impact either. Patrick Groves recorded a hat trick, and Ben Reese had a solid game defensively.
State College (2-0) will look to continue the momentum next Tuesday against Northern York.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions cruise
STATE COLLEGE The Lady Little Lions came away with a 17-9 win against Central Dauphin on Thursday.
No other information was provided.
