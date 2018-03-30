Today in Centre County sports: March 30, 2018

Looking at Friday's Centre County high school sports action:
Baseball
Penns Valley earns 1st win behind work of Lieb, Russell
SPRING MILLS The Penns Valley baseball team captured its first win of the season, pulling away from Claysburg-Kimmel 13-3 Friday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
Freshman Mason Lieb struck out 10 for his first varsity win, beginning the game in impressive fashion by striking out five of the first six batters he faced. The Bulldogs were held to one hit.
Calvin Russell homered to lead a Rams offense that pounded out 14 hits and had the lead for good with a four-run first inning. Penns Valley (1-1) scored at least one run in every inning except the second.
The outcome also delivered first-year coach Shawn Meyer his first win leading the Rams, who visit Juniata on Monday.
Boys’ track & field
Bellefonte splits opening meet
HUNTINGDON Bellefonte opened its track and field season Thursday by splitting a double-dual meet, beating Huntingdon 88.5-61.5 and falling to Tyrone 87-61.
The Red Raiders were led by double-winner Max Kroell, who took the shot put at 44 feet, 5
Girls’ track & field
Lady Raiders suffer 2 tight losses
HUNTINGDON Despite a trio of double winners, Bellefonte fell to both opponents its season-opener double-dual meet on Thursday, losing to Tyrone 70-66 and to Huntingdon 87-62.
The Lady Red Raiders got two wins from Amber Shirey in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, Chelsea Robson in the 400 and long jump, and Gabbi Pighetti in the shot put and discus. Pighetti, who didn’t compete in track last season, had a top throw of 35 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the shot put, the second-best mark in program history.
Bellefonte pays a visit to Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Comments