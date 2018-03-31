What impact does Penn State QB Tommy Stevens’ decision to stay have on the football program?

Penn State do-everything quarterback Tommy Stevens announced on Wednesday night that he would not transfer from the university.
That was obviously great news for coach James Franklin. But just how important was that decision to this offense? We decided to ask our two resident experts to put Stevens’ choice into perspective and why re-securing his commitment this spring was so important.
Here’s what they had to say:
John McGonigal: Impossible to overestimate importance
Never miss a local story.
Some may think the palpable buzz surrounding a backup quarterback not transferring is too much or overblown. Well, it’s not.
Stevens sticking around is incredibly important for the Nittany Lions in 2018, 2019 and beyond.
Let’s start with this season: What happens if Trace McSorley gets hurt? It’s a scenario no one wants to think about. But if something did happen to McSorley, would you want a redshirt freshman with no playing experience taking over for a leader that has put up 7,184 passing yards and 75 total touchdowns the last two seasons? Of course not. Stevens isn’t a like-for-like swap with McSorley, and who knows? Maybe current third-stringer Sean Clifford would wow us all. But forcing Clifford into the No. 2 role is not an ideal situation. Stevens is the best backup policy in the Big Ten, maybe the country.
When McSorley leaves, Stevens is the guy in 2019. At that point, he’d have three years of learning Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne’s scheme and several seasons working with Miles Sanders, KJ Hamler, Mac Hippenhammer, Justin Shorter, Juwan Johnson (if he comes back) and more. There might be an “open competition” at quarterback in the spring of ’19 — but you can bet that the “Lion” becomes “QB 1” on the depth chart. The Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa that year, and James Franklin will have a groomed replacement taking the reins.
And let’s not ignore what this means beyond next year. Clifford, a former four-star stud who exemplified leadership in his recruiting class, won’t potentially start until 2020. The battle between him and 2018 signee Will Levis — and whoever else Penn State lands in the 2019 cycle — ought to be interesting. It’s nice, though, that Clifford has an extra year now to develop without the pressure of being McSorley’s backup. That’s huge for the promising passer — and the program as a whole.
Josh Moyer: Big this year, even bigger for next year
Honestly, Stevens’ announcement Wednesday caught me off-guard. It was no secret that he was shopping around, and I thought he showed enough athleticism and poise last season to warrant a starting job elsewhere.
But, in the end, he said he couldn’t find a better situation elsewhere — and the Nittany Lions should be incredibly grateful for that.
The redshirt junior was a triple-threat in 2017, one who kept defenses on their toes a la 2004 Michael Robinson. He attempted 27 passes, rushed 27 times and caught 12 balls. It’s incredibly difficult to defend a player like Stevens — or prepare for an offense that may sometimes field two quarterbacks at once — and the Nittany Lions retain an element of surprise with Stevens’ decision to stay put.
His opening-drive rushing touchdown against Maryland helped set the tone that game. His sliding touchdown catch against Northwestern gave his team a 7-3 lead. And Stevens said he’s expecting an even bigger role this season.
With the departure of Penn State great Saquon Barkley, the Nittany Lions can use all the weapons on offense they can get. If Stevens transferred, that would’ve been a considerable blow this season — but it would’ve especially hurt Penn State in 2019 when McSorley finally runs out of eligibility.
Without Stevens, it sure looks as if Sean Clifford would’ve been forced to take on the role of starting quarterback. Now, McSorley’s replacement in 2019 will be an experienced fifth-year leader who’s already earned the respect of his teammates. Clifford can sit behind Stevens another year and, if all goes according to plan, he’ll have two years himself to start, as long as he beats out Levis.
Granted, there are still a lot of “what ifs” with that scenario. But the fact is this makes Penn State a better team in the short run — and gives them more options in the long run. Franklin and Co. will undoubtedly fare well with recruiting over the next few months —but Stevens’ commitment will wind up being the most important of the spring.
Comments