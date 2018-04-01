Saquon Barkley's trainer: Passing on Barkley would be like passing on Michael Jordan

Saquon Barkley is a "future Hall of Fame running back," an athletic freak so perfect that NFL teams look at him like a "unicorn" — according to his trainer at Tom Shaw Performance in Orlando, Fla.
Bert Whigham, who's also trained the likes of former No. 5 overall pick Khalil Mack, told the New York Daily News on Saturday that passing on his client would be like passing over Michael Jordan for Sam Bowie in the 1984 NBA draft.
“How can you draft Eli Manning’s backup when you have a future Hall of Fame running back right there?” Whigham told the Daily News. “The same thing goes for the Jets: I promise you he will punish you if you pass on him. I don’t see how you can miss on him.
“There is no flaw with Saquon,” Whigham added. “I feel like teams think he’s a unicorn or a ghost.”
Per Whigham, Barkley has already run electric 40-yard dash times of 4.28 and 4.36 seconds — which helps explain why he wasn't satisfied with his 4.4 at the NFL Combine. That kind of speed is incredibly rare for a player Barkley's size; wideout John Ross set the fastest-ever Combine 40 record last year with a 4.22, and he was 45 pounds lighter than Barkley.
“He has the ability to break tackles and stop on a dime,” Whigham said, referring to Barkley. “He’s so strong and explosive he can stop and accelerate like he’s 180 pounds but he’s 233, he benches like 450 pounds and he cleaned 405 in college.”
Physically, Whigham said, Barkley is like Mack while his mental toughness most resembles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's also a client.
There may be other elite players in the NFL draft, which kicks off April 26, but none are quite like the former Nittany Lion. He's a "generational talent," according to Whigham, and he's not the first to express that sentiment.
“There’s guys in this draft like that," Whigham said, referring to other elite players, "but there’s no one like Saquon. His legs are built like a powerlifter, but he’s one of the faster guys in league.
"Saquon makes the hard choices. You can see that in his body. You look at his body and say, ‘I’ve never seen a person like this before.’”
