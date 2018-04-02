Catching up on Penns Valley’s Kylie Orndorf, and other Centre County athletes, on collegiate fields

Juniata’s Kylie Orndorf, a Penns Valley grad, has been named the Landmark Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Jim Taylor Invitational at Susquehanna.
Orndorf threw the discus 106 feet, 3 inches to place sixth, the javelin 131-10 to place seventh and the hammer throw 120-10 to place 12th. She is currently ranked fifth in the country is the javelin.
Baseball
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has pitched 8.2 innings and is 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA. He has given up six hits and three runs, all earned, walked five and struck out seven. Altoona is 4-10.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is second on the team with a .347 batting average and second in RBIs with 17. He has scored 16 times and has 26 hits, including seven doubles and three homers. Furman is 13-15.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) has worked 9.0 innings and given up 11 hits and nine runs, seven of them earned, walked six and struck out nine. He has a 7.00 ERA. IUP is 5-15.
Bryce Greene (BEA, Lock Haven) is hitting .250. He has scored twice, has one hit and one stolen base. Lock Haven is 13-4.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) has a 4.82 ERA and a 2-1 record with four saves. In 9.1 innings he has given up seven hits and six runs, five earned, walked seven and fanned 15. Morehead is 16-13.
Softball
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) continues to lead Altoona with a .407 batting average. She has scored 15 runs and has 24 hits including six doubles and a triple. She has driven in eight runs and stolen 11 bases. Altoona is 10-8.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .125 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs. In the circle she has worked 46.1 innings and has a 2.27 ERA and a 3-4 record. She has five complete games. In 46.1 innings she has given up 44 hits and 20 runs, 15 earned, while walking 22 and striking out 16.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .320 with 14 runs scored, 16 hits, a double, three RBIs and six stolen bases.
Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .200 with a run scored, four hits and an RBI.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has a .106 batting average with five hits including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs. Lowell is 8-17.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .182 with nine runs scored and six hits. Juniata is 5-9.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .293 average with eight runs scored, 12 hits, four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) has played in four games and scored once. Gannon is 8-9.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In 6.2 innings she has given up six hits and two runs, one earned, walked four and struck out none. Mt. Aloysius is 7-5.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 4-8 with a 5.42 ERA. She has pitched 88 innings and allowed 119 hits and 69 runs, 53 of them earned. She has walked 31 and struck out 41. Delaware State is 9-19.
Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) has a 1.69 ERA and a 2-3 record . In 41.1 innings she has given up 35 hits and 24 runs, 12 earned, while walking 10 and striking out 22. Bloomsburg is 8-9.
Lacrosse
Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) has 14 goals, two assists and seven ground balls. Widener is 1-7.
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) has a goal and an assist, 22 ground balls, three draw controls and 20 turnovers caused. SCAD is 10-0.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has nine ground balls and eight turnovers caused. Navy is 9-2.
Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) is 0-4 in goal for the Falcons. He has allowed 51 goals and saved 36 shots. Air Force is 3-6.
Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has seven goals and two assists for nine points, two ground balls and a turnover caused. John Carroll is 8-0
Jack Sheehan (Sate College, Ferrum) has scored nine goals and has 12 assists. He has 18 ground balls. Ferrum is 5-10.
Brielle Curtis (Sate College, East Stroudsburg) has six ground balls and two draw controls. East Stroudsburg is 5-2.
Alison Heimer (State College, Susquehanna) has played in one game. Susquehanna is 2-5.
Basketball
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) finished her sophomore season with a 2.4 scoring average, 41 rebounds, a block, eight steals and 17 assists. She played an average of 9.4 minutes for the Huskies, who lost to Notre Dame in the NCAA semifinals, 91-89 in overtime to close at 36-1.
Comments