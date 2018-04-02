Penns Valley grad Kylie Orndorf has been named the Landmark Conference Field Athlete of the Week.
Penns Valley grad Kylie Orndorf has been named the Landmark Conference Field Athlete of the Week. Photo provided

Catching up on Penns Valley’s Kylie Orndorf, and other Centre County athletes, on collegiate fields

By Ron Bracken

For the CDT

April 02, 2018 09:24 PM

Juniata’s Kylie Orndorf, a Penns Valley grad, has been named the Landmark Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Jim Taylor Invitational at Susquehanna.

Orndorf threw the discus 106 feet, 3 inches to place sixth, the javelin 131-10 to place seventh and the hammer throw 120-10 to place 12th. She is currently ranked fifth in the country is the javelin.

Baseball

Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has pitched 8.2 innings and is 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA. He has given up six hits and three runs, all earned, walked five and struck out seven. Altoona is 4-10.

Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is second on the team with a .347 batting average and second in RBIs with 17. He has scored 16 times and has 26 hits, including seven doubles and three homers. Furman is 13-15.

Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) has worked 9.0 innings and given up 11 hits and nine runs, seven of them earned, walked six and struck out nine. He has a 7.00 ERA. IUP is 5-15.

Bryce Greene (BEA, Lock Haven) is hitting .250. He has scored twice, has one hit and one stolen base. Lock Haven is 13-4.

Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) has a 4.82 ERA and a 2-1 record with four saves. In 9.1 innings he has given up seven hits and six runs, five earned, walked seven and fanned 15. Morehead is 16-13.

Softball

Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) continues to lead Altoona with a .407 batting average. She has scored 15 runs and has 24 hits including six doubles and a triple. She has driven in eight runs and stolen 11 bases. Altoona is 10-8.

Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .125 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs. In the circle she has worked 46.1 innings and has a 2.27 ERA and a 3-4 record. She has five complete games. In 46.1 innings she has given up 44 hits and 20 runs, 15 earned, while walking 22 and striking out 16.

Abby Showers (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .320 with 14 runs scored, 16 hits, a double, three RBIs and six stolen bases.

Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .200 with a run scored, four hits and an RBI.

Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has a .106 batting average with five hits including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs. Lowell is 8-17.

Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .182 with nine runs scored and six hits. Juniata is 5-9.

Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .293 average with eight runs scored, 12 hits, four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs.

Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) has played in four games and scored once. Gannon is 8-9.

Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In 6.2 innings she has given up six hits and two runs, one earned, walked four and struck out none. Mt. Aloysius is 7-5.

Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 4-8 with a 5.42 ERA. She has pitched 88 innings and allowed 119 hits and 69 runs, 53 of them earned. She has walked 31 and struck out 41. Delaware State is 9-19.

Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) has a 1.69 ERA and a 2-3 record . In 41.1 innings she has given up 35 hits and 24 runs, 12 earned, while walking 10 and striking out 22. Bloomsburg is 8-9.

Lacrosse

Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) has 14 goals, two assists and seven ground balls. Widener is 1-7.

Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) has a goal and an assist, 22 ground balls, three draw controls and 20 turnovers caused. SCAD is 10-0.

Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has nine ground balls and eight turnovers caused. Navy is 9-2.

Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) is 0-4 in goal for the Falcons. He has allowed 51 goals and saved 36 shots. Air Force is 3-6.

Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has seven goals and two assists for nine points, two ground balls and a turnover caused. John Carroll is 8-0

Jack Sheehan (Sate College, Ferrum) has scored nine goals and has 12 assists. He has 18 ground balls. Ferrum is 5-10.

Brielle Curtis (Sate College, East Stroudsburg) has six ground balls and two draw controls. East Stroudsburg is 5-2.

Alison Heimer (State College, Susquehanna) has played in one game. Susquehanna is 2-5.

Basketball

Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) finished her sophomore season with a 2.4 scoring average, 41 rebounds, a block, eight steals and 17 assists. She played an average of 9.4 minutes for the Huskies, who lost to Notre Dame in the NCAA semifinals, 91-89 in overtime to close at 36-1.

