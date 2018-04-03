What every major NFL mock draft says about Saquon Barkley and Penn State’s top prospects

The NFL draft is just three weeks away — which means it’s peak season for mock drafts.
As a result, we took a look at the most recent mock drafts — some of which were just published Tuesday morning — and from some of the biggest sports sites to get a better feel on where Saquon Barkley and the three other highest-rated Nittany Lions are projected to go.
All of these mock drafts took place after Penn State’s Pro Day on March 20. Take a look:
RB Saquon Barkley
No. 1 overall to Cleveland Browns (NFL.com’s Charles Davis): Davis is just about the only expert to project Barkley at No. 1 overall. (He has USC QB Sam Darnold going No. 4 to the Browns.) Here’s what Davis wrote: “Yes, the consensus is Cleveland will take a QB here, but in the Browns’ history, when they have been really good, they have been powered by runners: Marion Motley, Jim Brown, Ernie Davis ...” etc.
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (Drafttek): Analyst Kevin McWalters notes that the Giants ranked 26th in rushing yards last season and 28th in rushing TDs. The need for a running back is very real, and Barkley might be the best overall prospect in the draft. It fits.
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (NFL.com’s Charley Casserly): A former Washington Redskins GM, Casserly predicted Barkley at No. 2 on Tuesday. His reasoning was pretty straight-forward: “The Giants believe Eli Manning can still play well. They give him a chance to do that with the signing of LT Nate Solder and the selection of Barkley.”
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (ESPN’s Mel Kiper): Barkley is Kiper’s top-ranked prospect, but quarterbacks rule in the NFL — and Kiper has three going ahead of Barkley. It’s no guarantee the Browns take him either, according to Kiper. Both Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb could be drafted in place of him.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (Bleacher Report): BR’s Sean Tomlinson has the Browns taking Darnold at No. 1 overall before taking Barkley. “This is the dream scenario for the Browns,” Tomlinson wrote.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (SB Nation): In a familiar pattern, SB Nation has three quarterbacks being taken — including Darnold to the Browns — before Barkley is selected. “(T)he team really needs to get an impact player with its second first-round selection,” Dan Kadar wrote.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (Land of 10): Staff writer Wayne Staats has Darnold going No. 1 overall and then the Browns taking Barkley.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (The Ringer): Analyst Danny Kelly has the New York Giants picking Chubb, and the Browns taking Barkley after drafting Darnold. “The Carlos Hyde contract has a potential out after one year, so there is no barrier to Cleveland taking the top running back — and one of the best players in the draft — at this spot,” Kelly wrote.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (Draft Wire): Darnold, Wyoming QB Josh Allen, UCLA QB Josh Rosen. Barkley.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (Chicago Sun-Times): Darnold, Allen, Rosen. Barkley. Again.
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (Walter Football): This website has Allen going to the Browns at No. 1 overall before Barkley is taken at No. 4. “This is their dream,” Walter Football wrote.
No. 5 overall to Denver Broncos (Sporting News): If Allen remains available at this spot, SN’s Vinnie Iyer believes the Broncos could pick him over Barkley. Here’s what else Iyer wrote: “The Broncos will think about quarterback, for sure, but Barkley would fill their more pressing offensive skill need and would be the best player available.”
No. 6 overall to Indianapolis Colts (NBC Sports): In addition to three quarterbacks going before Barkley, analyst Ben Standig also has a defensive end (Chubb) and offensive guard (Quenton Nelson) going ahead of Barkley. Wrote Standig: “If Barkley slips, there is no passing.”
No. 7 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS Sports): In Chris Trapasso’s mock draft, he has the Browns trading their No. 4 pick to the Buffalo Bills — who draft Rosen. Trapasso then has Baker Mayfield to the Broncos, DE Marcus Davenport to the Colts and Barkley to the Bucs.
TE Mike Gesicki
No. 27 overall to New Orleans Saints (Bleacher Report): BR’s Tomlinson points out that the Saints haven’t had a consistent weapon at the tight end position since Benjamin Watson pulled down 74 catches in the 2015 season. Drew Brees could certainly use another target.
No. 42 overall to Miami Dolphins (Drafttek): Who are the Dolphins’ top tight ends right now? A.J. Derby and Marqueis Gray. So, yeah, it’s safe to say this is a position of need. Per Travis Wingfield, Miami also boasts needs at linebacker and running back — but there’ll still be value at those positions in the next two rounds.
No. 46 overall to Cincinnati Bengals (Draft Wire): Tight end is widely regarded as one of the Bengals’ top-3 needs, especially with injury questions surrounding Tyler Eifert. Gesicki makes a lot of sense at this spot.
No. 50 overall to Dallas Cowboys (NBC Sports): Standig believes Gesicki would be a strong fit for the NFC East team. “At some point, in theory, Jason Witten won’t play on Sundays for Dallas,” he wrote.
No. 55 overall to Carolina Panthers (Walter Football): This would be a pretty interesting selection, considering current Panthers TE Greg Olsen was at the NFL Combine and expressed just how impressed he was with Gesicki at the time. Olsen is close to retirement, Walter Football notes, so Gesicki would be his obvious replacement — kind of like the Chargers previously taking Hunter Henry to replace Antonio Gates.
WR DaeSean Hamilton
No. 108 overall (fourth round) to New York Giants (Drafttek): The Giants could use a quarterback, running back and offensive linemen — but wideout is not a pressing need, even if Brandon Marshall does eventually get cut. Still, as last season’s injury-riddled season shows, having a few more wideouts certainly can’t hurt.
No. 124 overall (fourth round) to Kansas City Chiefs (Draft Wire): This site has Hamilton being taken five spots ahead of fellow Big Ten wideout Simmie Cobbs, of Indiana. Wideout isn’t a pressing need for the Chiefs but, with Chris Conley recovering from an Achilles injury, the value may be here.
Draft ranking: No. 10 WR and No. 116 overall prospect (ESPN.com): If he was taken exactly where his prospect rating has him, Hamilton would be selected in the middle of the fourth round.
S Marcus Allen
No. 60 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers (Draft Wire): Analyst Luke Easterling has Allen as the fifth safety selected in the draft, right behind Wake Forest’s Jessie Bates III. Allen fits the Steelers’ 3-4 defense well because of his versatility.
No. 130 overall (fourth round) to Philadelphia Eagles (Drafttek): With the likely departure of Corey Graham, the Eagles could use another solid backup safety that allows them to play the dime at a high level. If it’s not Allen, it’ll be another safety.
Draft ranking: No. 10 S and No. 129 overall prospect (ESPN.com): If his prospect rating matched his draft position, Allen would go late in the fourth round.
