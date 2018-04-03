Today in Centre County high school sports: April 3, 2018

Everything you missed Tuesday in high school sports around Centre County:
Girls’ track and field
Penns Valley dominates, grabs 2 wins
SPRING MILLS The Penns Valley girls’ track and field team made a statement Tuesday, winning 12 of 17 events in a double dual against both Huntingdon and Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Lady Rams cruised past P-O 110-39 and defeated Huntingdon 90-60. The Lady Mounties also fell to Huntingdon, 78-62.
Penns Valley’s Bella Culver and Kelsey Hull dominated the track events, as the two finished first in two events apiece. Culver placed first in the 200 and 400 meters, while Hull was tops in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Mackenzie Podliski paced the Lady Mounties with a first-place throw of 25 feet, 8 inches in the shot put.
Boys’ track and field
Rams earn sweep
SPRING MILLS Colton Sands paced the Rams with a pair of individual first-place finishes in their sweep over Huntingdon, 89-61, and Philipsburg-Osceola, 79-71.
Sands finished first in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 14.7 seconds and followed that up with a winning time of 4:44.9 in the 1,600.
The Mounties defeated Huntingdon 72-68.
Dane Soltys led P-O with two individual victories in both the triple jump and high jump with a distance of 37 feet and a height of six feet, respectively.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions win again
STATE COLLEGE Behind a team-high four goals from Sally Stahl, State College made quick work of Northern York on Tuesday, 16-2.
Elaina Ohlson added three goals in the winning effort, while Kayla Bennett had two scores. Emilee Engle made six saves in net.
The Lady Little Lions are now 3-0.
Boys’ volleyball
State College wins in 5
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions bounced back from an early deficit Tuesday to stun Carlisle 22-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-13.
Tanner Kuruzovich led State College with a team-high 20 kills, while Tom Leahey had four blocks, Ryan Kustaborder added 39 assists, and Quinn Williams tallied eight digs.
“As a team, we are coming away from every match a little better,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said, “and that’s (the) most exciting trend for us.”
