Today in high school sports: April 5, 2018

Everything you missed Thursday in high school sports around Centre County:
Girls’ track and field
Isabella Culver shines in victory
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley’s Isabella Culver put on a clinic Thursday in girls’ track and field, as she collected a trio of first-place finishes en route to leading her team to an 82-54 victory over Midd-West.
Culver won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), while also collecting two wins in the track events — the 200 meters (28 seconds) and the 400 meters (1:02.7).
Jadyn Butler also impressed with the top spots in the 110 high hurdles (18.0) and the long jump (14-4.5).
Overall, the Lady Rams captured first in 10 of the 16 events that took place.
Boys’ track and field
Rams upend Midd-West
SPRING MILLS Kasey Selner led Penns Valley with two individual first-place finishes, in both the shot put and javelin, in his team’s 80-50 win over Midd-West.
Selner boasted a distance of 34 feet, 4.75 inches in the shot put while finishing with a 98-7 in the javelin.
The field events were particularly strong for the Rams, as they took the top spot in six of seven events. Other winners there included Nic Kubalak, Blaine Ripka, Matt Manning and Jacob Hockenberry.
Boys’ tennis
State College stays undefeated
HUMMELSTOWN The Little Lions swept Lower Dauphin in a 5-0 victory.
Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li came away with singles victories, while the doubles duos who won were Ronit Patel-Shreyas Sundar and Drew Cagle-Garrett Schoonmaker.
“The guys did a great job of playing through cold and windy conditions today, staying focused and fighting for every point,” said Lloyd, the team captain.
State College (3-0) will next take on Central Dauphin on Friday.
Softball
State College comes up just short
STATE COLLEGE The Lady Little Lions amassed 13 hits and watched their opponent commit five errors, but it wasn’t enough in the 13-11 loss to Chambersburg.
Nine of State College’s 10 batters got a hit — Ashley Thomas led the way with three hits and two RBIs — but Chambersburg was just as effective on offense with two of State College’s pitchers injured. Eight of the Lady Trojans’ batters tallied a total of 11 hits.
The Lady Little Lions led 5-3 after the fifth frame, but Chambersburg rallied with 11 runs in the final two innings. State College’s comeback came up just short, with a four-run seventh.
Caitlyn Brannon and Addie Wasikonis had two hits apiece in the loss.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions lose in 5
STATE COLLEGE In a back-and-forth affair, State College couldn’t eke out the win in a tough loss to Central Dauphin East, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12.
The Little Lions’ team leaders included Tom Leahey (kills: 17), Ryan Kustaborder (assists: 48) and Quinn Williams (digs: 10).
“Tonight’s match was highlighted by a strong passing and serving performance,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Top to bottom we had a solid game, but we were unable to capitalize on many of our offensive runs.”
State College will next compete in the Bobcat Invitational at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
