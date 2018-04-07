Here’s everything Bill O’Brien said about Penn State football, Houston Texans on Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK Former Penn State football coach and current Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien talks about his experience with the Nittany Lions. O'Brien referred to the Lasch Football Building and Penn State as college football heaven. Abby Drey

Former Penn State football coach and current Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien talks about his experience with the Nittany Lions. O'Brien referred to the Lasch Football Building and Penn State as college football heaven. Abby Drey