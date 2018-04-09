Bellefonte’s Logan Mathieu off to productive start at Liberty

Logan Mathieu, a member of Bellefonte’s 2016 PIAA championship baseball team, was named the Big South Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the week of April 2.
Mathieu, who plays for Liberty University, went 7-for-16 with six RBIs, four runs scored, two doubles and a .550 on-base percentage over a four-game span.
For the season, the freshman is hitting .286 with nine runs scored, 14 hits, two doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs.
Liberty is 18-12.
Baseball
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has pitched 8.2 innings and allowed six hits and three runs, all earned, walked five and struck out seven. He is 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA. Altoona is 6-10.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .333 with 21 runs scored, 31 hits, seven doubles, five homers and 24 RBIs. Furman is 16-16.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA. He has given up 12 hits and 10 runs, eight of them earned. He has walked six and struck out nine. IUP is 6-18.
Bryce Greene (Bald Eagle Area, Lock Haven) is hitting .250 with two runs scored and one hit. Lock Haven is 15-6.
Caleb Walls (State College, Paco Hernando (Fla.) State) is hitting .385 with 48 runs scored, 39 hits, a homer and 16 stolen bases.
Softball
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU Altoona) continues to lead the team in hitting with a .407 average with 15 runs scored, 24 hits, six doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. She has stolen 11 bases. Altoona is 1-8.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .125 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs. In the pitching circle she has worked 46.1 innings and given up 44 hits and 20 runs, 15 of them earned. She has walked 22 and struck out 16. She is 3-4 with a 2.27 ERA.
Abby Showers (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU Altoona) has a .320 average with 18 runs scored, 16 hits, six doubles, 10 RBIs and six stolen bases.
Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU Altoona) is hitting .200, has scored one run and driven in one run.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .140 with a run scored, eight hits, three doubles and eight RBIs. Lowell is 11-17.
Allie Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .184 with 12 runs scored, nine hits, a homer and two RBIs. Juniata is 6-14.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) is hitting .352. She has scored 12 runs and has 19 hits, six of them doubles, and two homers while driving in 10 runs and stealing seven bases.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In 6.2 innings she has given up six hits and two runs, one earned, walked four and struck out nine. Mt. Aloysius is 7-5.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 4-8 with a 5.67 ERA. In 93.2 innings she has allowed 128 hits and 75 runs, 59 of them earned, while walking 34 and striking out 42. Delaware State is 9-21.
Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) has a 2.26 ERA and a 5-5 record while recording two saves. In 65 innings she has given up 56 hits and 40 runs, 21 earned, walked 16 and struck out 39.
Track and field
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) placed 10th in the discus with a throw of 33.47 meters and 13th in the hammer throw with a 36.81 effort at the Millersville Metrics.
Lacrosse
Brady Franks (Sate College, Widener) has 18 goals and six assists and 12 ground balls. Widener is 3-7.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has nine ground balls and eight turnovers caused. Navy is 9-3.
Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) is 0-4 in goal, allowing 63 goals and saving 39. Air Force is 4-7.
Jack Sheehan (Sate College, Ferrum) has nine goals and 13 assists and 21 ground balls. Ferrum is 5-12.
Brielle Curtis (State College, East Stroudsburg) has six ground balls and two turnovers caused. East Stroudsburg is 7-2.
Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has 10 goals and two assists, four ground balls and eight draw controls.
Volleyball
Aaron Cymbor (State College, George Mason) has two kills this season. George Mason is 15-11.
