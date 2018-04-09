Bellefonte's Alexis Wetzler hits a single during the PIAA Class 4A game against Yough Monday, June 5, 2017 at Nittany Lion Softball Park.
Bellefonte softball powers past Tyrone

From CDT staff reports

April 09, 2018 11:08 PM

BELLEFONTE

Taylor Kerr paced the Bellefonte softball team’s big day at the plate in its 15-6 win over Tyrone on Monday.

Kerr went 3 for 3 with a home run, scored three runs and drove in three runs for the Lady Red Raiders. Bellefonte’s Alexis Wetzler went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Hanna Lauck finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Mallorie Smith was 2 for 2, scored twice and stole two bases.

Bellefonte scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. After Tyrone scored two runs to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Red Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bellefonte then added five runs in the sixth to pull away.

