Bellefonte softball powers past Tyrone

Taylor Kerr paced the Bellefonte softball team’s big day at the plate in its 15-6 win over Tyrone on Monday.
Kerr went 3 for 3 with a home run, scored three runs and drove in three runs for the Lady Red Raiders. Bellefonte’s Alexis Wetzler went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Hanna Lauck finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Mallorie Smith was 2 for 2, scored twice and stole two bases.
Bellefonte scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. After Tyrone scored two runs to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Red Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bellefonte then added five runs in the sixth to pull away.
