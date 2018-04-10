Today in high school sports: April 10, 2018

Looking at the busiest day of the spring season so far in Centre County high school sports:
Softball
Penns Valley offense delivers against Juniata
SPRING MILLS The Penns Valley softball team pounded out a dozen hits in a 7-2 victory over Juniata on Tuesday afternoon.
Kendra Bumgardner and Kaylah Thompson led the Lady Rams’ offense. Bumgardner doubled and added a pair of singles while knocking in two runs and scoring two of her own. Thompson posted three singles, two runs scored and one RBI. Ryleigh Cain contributed a double and single with a pair of RBIs, and Lydia Collison doubled and scored a run.
Collison also earned the win in the circle, striking out eight while allowing six hits, a walk and two runs.
BEA holds off Central for win
MILESBURG Bald Eagle Area raced to a big early lead, then held off Central’s comeback attempt for a 15-10 win.
Lacey Barnhart tripled among her three hits to pace the Eagles (3-0), while two hits each came off the bats of Brooke Woodward and Tobi Yarrison. McKenzie McClosky added a triple.
Zoey Surovec earned the win and Madison worked late for her first save.
Cam Feathers and Ashley Nagley homered for Central.
Girls’ track & field
Lady Little Lions dominate on track
STATE COLLEGE With wins in every event on the track, most by sweeps of the top three spots, State College sailed past Mifflin County 99-51 at South Track Field.
The Lady Little Lions were led on the track by double-winners Lianna Craig and Taylor Givens. Craig was first in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Givens won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Britney Peachey also was a double winner, taking the long and triple jumps.
Other victories came from Esther Seeland (1,600), Casie Eifrig (400), Jenna Kokoskie (pole vault) and all three relays.
BEA runs past P-O for victory
PHILIPSBURG Bald Eagle Area earned a 93-57 win over Philipsburg-Osceola in a double-dual meet, while Tyrone dropped P-O 98-51.
Earning wins for the Lady Eagles were Sarah Holler (shot put, 200), Rachel Veneziano (100 hurdles), Adazie Mellott (discus) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
The Lady Mounties had first-place finishes from Samantha Bainey (3,200, high jump), Mackenzie Podliski (javelin) and Megan Kosut (300 hurdles).
Penns Valley tops Bellefonte, Clearfield
CLEARFIELD Penns Valley won a tri-meet, collecting 88.5 points to better Clearfield’s 53 and Bellefonte’s 41.5.
The Lady Rams had a trio of double winners, with top marks posted by Kelsey Hull in the 1,600 and 3,200, Isabella Culver in the 200 and 400, and Marissa Stecko in the 100 and high jump. Other victories were posted by Jadyn Butler in the long jump and Alexa Culver in the javelin.
The Lady Red Raiders got event wins from Chelsea Robson (triple jump), Gabbi Pighetti (shot put), Hannah McKeague (pole vault) and Amaya Rothrock (800).
Boys’ track & field
Little Lions get best of Huskies
STATE COLLEGE With wins in all but one field event and a powerful performance in the sprints, State College dominated Mifflin County 109-40 at South Track Field.
The Little Lions swept the top three spots, and got wins, in the discus (Titus Thompson), shot put (Logan Lieb), pole vault (Patrick Osborne), and the long and triple jumps (Lance Hamilton). Conrad Moore added a win in the high jump.
On the track, Cohen Russell paced the sprinters with victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, with other wins from Erik Broethius in the 1,600, Chase Longenecker in the 110 hurdles, Lokey Howell in the 300 hurdles and the 1,600 relay team.
P-O splits meet with BEA, Tyrone
PHILIPSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola split a double-dual meet, beating Bald Eagle Area 83-67 but falling 93-53 to Tyrone.
The Moutines posted three wins, with Dane Soltys first in the high jump, Zach Myers in the 300 hurdles and the 3,200 relay team also running to the top time.
Collecting wins for the Eagles were Jared Gettig in the 400, Nate Hoover in the discus and the 1,600 relay team.
Bison edge Rams, Raiders
CLEARFIELD Clearfield had just enough to win a tri-meet with 75 points to edge Penns Valley’s 65 and Bellefonte’s 48.
Max Kroell was a double winner for the Red Raiders, taking the shot put and discus, sharring the top mark in the latter with teammate Luke Mambert. Moryelle Fernandez added a win in the long jump.
The Rams got a pair of wins from Colton Sands in the 800 and 1,600, with Brendan Colwell taking the 3,200 and Sam Goodwin first in the 200. Penns Valley also was first in the 4x800 relay.
Baseball
Barnhart sharp, but Eagles fall on road
CLEARFIELD Garret Barnhart pitched four innings of no-hit ball, but Bald Eagle Area fell 4-2 to Clearfield.
Barnhart gave up four hits in the fifth, his final frame of work. The Bison scored twice in the inning powered by three doubles, and added two more in the sixth on a solo home run from Harrison Peacock and an Eli Glass RBI double.
The Eagles tied the game with a two-run bottom of the sixth with RBI singles from Kael Gardner and Hunter Brooks, and had the bases loaded in the seventh but could not get another run across. Dylan Bisel added a double among the six BEA hits.
Red Raiders blank Golden Eagles
TYRONE Ashton Wetzler and Robert Marsh combined on a two-hit shutout for Bellefonte in a 5-0 victory over Tyrone.
Wetzler struck out nine over six innings and Marsh took care of the final frame.
Marsh also was 3 for 4 to pace the offense, including two doubles. CJ Funk added a pair of hits including a solo home run and Eric Peggs had a three-run double in the fifth inning.
Rams’ late rally falls short
SPRING MILLS A six-run sixth inning gave Penns Valley hope, but the Rams fell 10-9 to Huntingdon.
The Rams sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth but only managed two hits — a Cole Breon single and a two-run double from Logan Snyder. Breon finished with two of Penns Valley’s eight hits.
The Bearcats jumped to an 8-1 lead after the top of the second inning, added two more in the fourth and cruised until the six-inning rally.
Dragons edge P-O
MARTINSBURG The top four batters in the Central lineup did a lot of damage, collecting eight hits and scoring five runs in an 8-6 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Keegan Soltis had three hits and Ryan Kephart added a single and double for the Mounties, who pounded out eight hits. Gage Coudriet stuck out five in 3 1/3 innings of work in the loss.
Noah Muther was 3 for 5 at the top of the order to lead the Dragons.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions fall to Hershey
STATE COLLEGE Hershey handed State College a 10-8 loss at Memorial Field.
Elaina Ohlson had three goals and an assist, and Emily Hall also netted a hat trick for the Lady Little Lions (3-2). Sally Stahl and Cati Vandervort added the other goals. Emilee Engle made five saves.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions sweep Trojans
STATE COLLEGE Tanner Kuruzovich and Jon Bristol led the offense in State College’s 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of Chambersburg.
Kuruzovich posted 15 kills and Bristol added a dozen. Ryan Kustaborder directed the offense with his 39 assists for the Little Lions (2-3). Defensively, Jeremy Bullock put up six blocks and Quinn Williams delivered 15 digs.
“Our outside hitters posted incredible numbers tonight offensively,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We enjoyed seeing contributions for our senior class as well. We continue to walk away from matches stronger as a team and we're looking forward to the Cumberland Valley match Thursday.”
Comments