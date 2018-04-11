High school teams face challenges due to postponements this spring

High school students gazing longingly out the classroom windows is an annual occurrence when April rolls around, but the feelings are a little different this season for area athletes.
Instead of fielding groundballs and taking batting practice — not to mention playing games — they have been watching snowflakes float to the ground.
It’s hardly feeling like spring in central Pennsylvania.
“We’ve had seasons before where our first game was our first time on the field,” said Philipsburg-Osceola softball coach Jim Gonder, whose team played Wednesday through rain falling from the third inning on. “This is the first time I can remember, it’s April 11 and we’ve played only two games and they were in less than ideal conditions.”
Day after day for nearly three weeks, athletic directors have been working the phones and firing out emails scheduling, rescheduling and rescheduling again. Instead of playing their seventh or eighth game of the season as this week ends, many have logged only a couple contests. Plus, hardly any practices have been outside on grass and dirt.
“Our players and coaches would rather play every day in comfortable, sunny spring weather than practice every day in the gym because of the rain or snow,” Penns Valley athletic director Nate Althouse said. “At this point, they are just chomping at the bit to get into some semblance of a rhythm.”
While it is hardly a shock to see an April snowflake and to still feel a chilly breeze, this season has gone to an extreme with at least a little snow on nearly all of April’s first 11 days.
The end result is headaches for the athletic directors, who not only need to find a new day for games — hoping the new date will be warmer and drier — but also they need to arrange umpires, buses and drivers, and plenty of other details big and small.
Pretty much every team has been affected, including Bellefonte’s baseball game against Huntingdon already rescheduled three times. In total, there have been eight alterations to the Red Raider baseball slate. Among other programs, Penns Valley and P-O have each had a half-dozen baseball games affected, Bald Eagle Area has had seven postponements and State College has seen four alterations.
On the softball diamond, Penns Valley has seen seven games washed out, P-O has had six, BEA has had five and State College and Bellefonte have been the luckiest teams with only three games affected.
Plus, every track team has had at least one meet postponed, not to mention it was too inhospitable for the appropriately-named Igloo Invitational meet in Altoona. Most of the boys’ tennis schedule and a handful of lacrosse games have been hit for State College, too.
With a definite endpoint to schedules — the district playoffs and PIAA tournaments have to end on time — there is about one month to squeeze in nearly the entire schedule, and hardly any room for practices or too many more rainy days.
For some programs, it means very busy weeks with four- and five-game weeks already set to finish off April.
“The jammed schedule will put a strain on athletes from the travel and grind of competition,” Althouse said, noting baseball and softball teams are affected differently.
Softball pitchers usually can bounce back to be in the circle for multiple days in a row, but baseball has pitch counts and strict weekly limits, leaving some serious tests to some pitching staffs.
“This season will be fast and furious,” Bellefonte baseball coach Jon Clark said. “I’ve told the guys, ‘There’s some of you that don’t realize you’re pitchers yet.’ But with the pitch count and just stacking of days and all that stuff, we’ll call on some guys to throw that maybe haven’t thrown since Little League.”
Mother Nature certainly has not been very cooperative this spring.
But fingers are crossed warm, sunny days will be greeting teams soon — which appears to finally be in the forecast for Friday.
Said Gonder: “I’ll believe it when I’m wearing my shorts."
