Today in high school sports: April 11, 2018

Looking at the results for Wednesday in Centre County:
Softball
P-O blanks Tyrone
TYRONE Kylie Adams recorded nine strikeouts in a complete game to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola softball team past Tyrone 3-0 on Wednesday.
The Lady Mounties scored three runs in the fourth inning on their way to the win. Rachel Simpson went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for P-O, and Hannah Thompson was 1 for 2, scored one run and drove in another.
Kylie Thal was 2 for 4 with a double for P-O, and Maddie Lucas was 2 for 4 with a triple.
Penns Valley tops Huntingdon
SPRING MILLS Lydia Collison had four hits to pace Penns Valley in its 9-4 win over Huntingdon on Wednesday.
Collison finished with a double and scored twice to go with a stolen base and two RBIs. Caroline Collison also had two RBIs for the Lady Rams, while Kendra Bumgardner and Ryleigh Cain both doubled.
Bumgardner had seven strikeouts to pick up the win.
State College falls to Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG State College lost 9-3 to Cumberland Valley on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Brannon and Ainsley Shedlock each had two hits for the Lady Little Lions.
Baseball
Bellefonte rolls to win
MARTINSBURG Bellefonte scored 10 runs in the fourth inning and cruised to a 17-3 win over Central in five innings Wednesday.
Robert Marsh went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double for the Red Raiders. Daniel Catchmark was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Dylan Deitrich went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Bellefonte. Cade Fortney also had two hits, while C.J. Funk, Eric Peggs and C.J. Lauck each had two RBIs.
Adam Armstrong allowed one run in four innings to earn the win.
Penns Valley, SJCA locked in tie
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s were tied 5-5 after eight innings when the game was suspended due to darkness.
The teams plan to complete the game on a date to be determined. Penns Valley scored five runs in the first inning to take a 5-2 lead, but the Wolves battled back to force extra innings. St. Joseph’s scored two runs in the sixth inning before scoring the game-tying run in the seventh on a stolen base.
Cole Breon went 2 for 5 for the Rams, and Jesse Darlington was 2 for 3. For St. Joseph’s, Ben Macafee went 2 for 5 with a double.
Boys’ tennis
State College sweeps Cedar Cliff
STATE COLLEGE State College remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Cedar Cliff on Wednesday.
Owen Lloyd, Terrence Li and Drew Cagle each won 6-0, 6-0 in their singles matches for the Little Lions. State College duo Garret Schoonmaker/Sankar Ramesh won at No. 1 doubles, while the Little Lions’ Shreyas Sundar and Kueyoung Kim won at No. 2 doubles.
State College (5-0) return to action Thursday with a doubleheader against Palmyra and Chambersburg.
Girls’ track and field
SJCA opens with 2 wins
NORTHERN CAMBRIA St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy earned a pair of wins Wednesday, beating Northern Cambria 94-50 and Penns Manor 87-62.
Izzy Warren (100 hurdles, long jump, triple jump) Addie Ebbs (1,600, 3,200), Clare Marsh (300 hurdles), Myah Chappell (400) and Sarah Watkins (high jump) led the way for the Lady Wolves.
Boys’ track and field
SJCA falls short
NORTHERN CAMBRIA St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy fell to Penns Manor 78-45 and to Northern Cambria 103-42 on Wednesday.
Carter Kauffman (800, 3,200), Max Wortman (1,600) and Malachi Duvall (high jump) all finished first in their events.
