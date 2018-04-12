Another departure for Penn State men's basketball program

Nazeer Bostick will transfer from Penn State at the end of the semester, the men’s basketball program announced in a news release Thursday.
“Naz indicated that he is interested in continuing his basketball career at a program where he can play a more significant role,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in the release. “We fully support Naz in his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. He’ll always be a part of our Penn State family.”
Bostick averaged 4.7 points and 17.2 minutes in 35 games this past season as a sophomore. Bostick was suspended for two games during the NIT after he was charged with possession of marijuana.
The planned departure is the latest roster note for the Nittany Lions since beating Utah 82-66 for the NIT championship on March 29.
Tony Carr is going the NBA, while Lamar Stevens announced he will be returning to Penn State for his junior season. Bostick came to Penn State as part of the same recruiting class with Carr and Stevens, who were all teammates at Philadelphia's Roman Catholic High School.
