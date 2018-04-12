Today in high school sports: April 12, 2018

Taking a look at a busy Thursday in Centre County high school sports:
Softball
BEA backs' Maddie Peters' pitching with walk-off win
MILESBURG Maddie Peters pitched a one-hitter, but it took a little drama before Bald Eagle Area could secure a 1-0 softball victory over Tyrone on Thursday at the Milesburg Little League Fields.
The game-winning run crossed in the bottom of the seventh inning when Megan King walked, was advanced to second base on a Tobi Yarrison sacrifice bunt and scored on Megan Kresovich’s two-out single to center field.
Peters, a freshman, struck out nine, didn’t walk anyone and gave up only a second-inning hit as the Lady Eagles improved to 4-0.
Lady Little Lions earn comeback win
STATE COLLEGE State College rallied past Carlisle 5-3 in a Mid Penn Conference contest at Community Field.
The Lady Little Lions (2-3) plated all of their runs in their final two at-bats. Caitlyn Brannon had a pair of two-run singles, one in the fifth inning and another in the sixth for what proved to be the winning run. Brandi Triebold, who was 3 for 3, began the sixth with a solo home run. Sarah Bowman and Sara Conklin added doubles.
Hayleigh Harpster pitched a complete game for the win.
Lady Red Raiders overpower Dragons
BELLEFONTE Behind a 10-hit attack from its offense, Bellefonte cruised past Central 10-2 at O'Leary Field.
Taylor Kerr was 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Mallorie Smith had a single, double and three RBIs to pace the Lady Red Raiders. Lexi Rogers allowed four hits, including a Cam Feathers two-run homer for the only Scarlet Dragon runs, in the complete-game win.
Bison rally past Lady Rams
SPRING MILLS Clearfield scored all of its runs in the final three innings, earning a come-from-behind 9-7 victory over Penns Valley.
Jordan Anderson hit a solo home run and Allison O’Brien collected three singles and stole three bases to pace the offense for the Lady Rams, who led 6-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. Kendra Bumgardner had a double and single with a pair of steals and Kaylah Thompson added two singles and two steals.
Brooke Cline homered and drove in three runs for the Bison.
Girls’ track & field
Givens wins 4 events in State College win
STATE COLLEGE Taylor Givens was a quadruple individual winner to lead State College to a 93-57 victory over Cumberland Valley at South Track Field.
Givens sprinted to wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 12.3 and 26.2 seconds, respectively, and was tops in the long jump (19 feet, 1
Esther Seeland was a double winner, with the top times in the 400 (59.3) and 800 (2:31.1). Other Lady Little Lion wins came from Lyndsey Reed (pole vault), Megan Yerka (shot put) and the 400 and 3,200 relays.
Juniata edges Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Jadyn Butler and Isabella Culver were double winners for Penns Valley, but it wasn’t enough in an 81-68 loss to Juniata.
Butler raced to wins in the 100-meter hurdles (17.4 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.7), and Culver took the 200 (26.3) and 400 (59.5). The Lady Rams also got wins from Kelsey Hull (1,600), Morgan Kerstetter (discus), Lexi Culver (javelin) and the 1,600 relay team of Anna and Jayde Butler, Isabella Culver and Sydney Riegel.
Boys’ track & field
State College drops Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE Chase Longenecker and Cohen Russell were double winners and State College took first in 13 of 18 events for a 99-51 victory over Cumberland Valley at South Track Field.
Russell ran to his wins in the 100-meter dash (10.7 seconds) and the 200 (22.4), while Longenecker took both hurdles races with a 15.1-second run in the 110 and 42.7 seconds in the 300.
Other winners included Zach DeCarmine (800), Ari Gluckman (3,200), Titus Thompson (discus), Stanley Hamilton (triple jump), Jake Hefkin (long jump), Conrad Moore (high jump), David Wasson (pole vault) and the 400 and 3,200 relays.
Goodwin wins 2 in Penns Valley loss
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley fell 99-51 to Juniata.
The Rams were paced by double-winner Sam Goodwin, taking the 400-meter dash in 55.9 seconds and the 200 in 24.9. Nic Kubalac won the long jump at 18 feet, 5
Baseball
Frank belts grand slam as Little Lion roll
CARLISLE Brenden Frank cracked a grand slam and Noah Aungst pitched a complete-game shutout in State College’s 17-0 domination of Carlisle.
Frank crushed his homer in the fifth inning and Jack Wunz belted a three-run triple in the fourth, as the Little Lions (3-2) collected 13 hits. Danny Adams had a single, double and two RBIs, and Jack Hurley also had two hits.
Aungst struck out four, didn’t allow a walk and scattered seven hits in the five-inning, mercy-rule victory.
Cardinals blank Mounties
DUBOIS A four-run first inning was more than enough for DuBois Central Catholic in a 5-0 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Thomas Grecco and Justin Miknis combined on the four-hit shutout, with Grecco striking out 12. Tyler McIntosh was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Four Mounties each had a single off the Cardinals’ pitchers, and starter Keegan Soltis pitched four innings to take the loss.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College posts dominating win
STATE COLLEGE Emily Hall, Elaina Ohlson and Sally Stahl combined for 14 goals as State College thumped Trinity 25-8 at Memorial Field.
Hall and Ohlson each netted five goals with Stahl adding four. Two each came from Alyssa Dunlap, Caroline Paterno, Tyler Hollowell and Jamie Bachman. The scoring was rounded out by Carissa Tambroni, Lizzie Paterno and Sydney Washell for the Lady Little Lions (4-2), and Emilee Engle made four saves.
Boys’ tennis
State College wins twice
PALMYRA State College swept a doubleheader, blanking Chambersburg 5-0 and dropping Palmyra 4-1.
Owen Lloyd and Drew Cagle won both of their singles matches, while Nick Vanden suffered the only loss of the day against Palmyra’s Ben Clary. The Little Lions (6-0) swept the doubles matches, with victories against the Trojans by the teams of Garrett Schoonmaker and Ronit Patel, and Bram Nealon and Freddy Hancock, and against Palmyra by Schoonmaker and Sankar Ramesh, and Shreyas Sundar and Alex Mullen.
Comments