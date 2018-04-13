Today in high school sports: April 13, 2018

Taking a look at Friday's Centre County high school sports action:
Baseball
Burd gives Bellefonte walk-off win over DuBois
BELLEFONTE Colton Burd’s sacrifice fly plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Bellefonte a 3-2 walk-off win over DuBois on Friday.
The Red Raiders loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh before Burd lifted his fly ball to bring home Dylan Dietrich.
Robert March struck out five in two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win, while Seth Suhey had six strikeouts over the first five frames.
CJ Funk cracked a two-run home run in the fourth to account for the other Red Raider runs. Funk, Dietrich and C.J. Lauck each had two hits for Bellefonte, which hosts Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday afternoon.
BEA uses big 4th inning to drop Tyrone
TYRONE A six-run fourth inning helped deliver an 8-1 Bald Eagle Area victory over Tyrone.
Hunter Brooks pitched six innings for the win, and he and Grant King each had three hits to lead the offense. Two of Brooks’ hits were doubles, including a two-run double in the fourth. Trent Donley added a two-run single and Jaden Jones and Matt Reese each had RBI singles in the big frame.
Brooks struck out five and scattered three hits over six innings, while Matt Saviano took the loss.
BEA (3-1) hosts Penns Valley on Saturday.
Penns Valley falls to Clearfield
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley was limited to three hits in a 3-0 loss to Clearfield on Friday.
The Bison took control with a three-run second inning, highlighted by Jake Sorbera’s two-run single.
Cam Shaffer, Cole Breon and Matthew Tobias each had singles for the Rams.
Penns Valley returns to action at Bald Eagle Area on Saturday.
Softball
Harris belts glad slam, P-O hits 4 homers in win
SPRING MILLS Philipsburg-Osceola blasted four home runs — including a Kam Harris grand slam — in a five-inning, 13-0 softball victory over Penns Valley on Friday.
Harris cracked two homers in the game, scoring three runs and knocking in eight. Madison Lucas added a solo homer for the Lady Mounties (4-0), Rachel Simpson had the other home run and knocked in three, and Kylie Thal posted a double.
The offense backed the three-hit pitching of Kylie Adams, who struck out six and didn’t walk anyone.
Ryah Thompson had a double among the Lady Rams’ hits, and Lydia Collison took the loss.
Lady Mounties rout Lady Bearcats
HUNTINGDON Madison Lucas crushed a grand slam, and Kam Harris and Rachel Simpson each had three hits as Philipsburg-Osceola rolled over Huntingdon 15-0 in four innings Thursday.
The Lady Mounties racked up 15 hits, with Lucas, Jayde Burge and Kylie Adams all supplying two hits. Harris, who also had a double, pitched a two-hitter for the win.
Track & field
SJCA runs at Latrobe meet
LATROBE Carter Kauffman was a double-medalist on the boys’ side, while five medals were earned for the girls as St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy competed at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Kauffman was fifth in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200. Third-place performances came from Izzy Warren (100 hurdles) and Kathleen Simander (800), Sera Mazza was fifth in the 1,600 and Myah Chappell took sixth in the 400. The 3,200 relay team also took fifth with Mazza, Simander, Lindsey Carmack and Addie Ebbs.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions win Senior Night marathon
STATE COLLEGE Behind a career-high 17 kills from Jon Bristol, State College outlasted Bishop Guilfoyle in five sets on Senior Night at the North Building gym.
Tanner Kuruzovich added a dozen kills and Ryan Kustaborder gave out 42 assists for the Little Lions (3-4) in the 16-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory. The defense was led by Quinn Williams’ nine digs, Ben Krantweiss’ six digs, and two blocks apiece for Jeremy Bullock and Nate Reinart.
On Thursday, Kuruzovich had 12 kills, Tom Leahey added six kills and Ryan Kustaborder posted 28 assists and four digs in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 loss to Cumberland Valley.
Boys’ tennis
State College earns Senior Day shutout
STATE COLLEGE With seniors starting in every match, State College blanked Central Dauphin East 5-0.
Nick Vanden, Terrence Li and Garrett Schoonmaker each posted straight-set singles wins. The doubles teams also won in straight sets, with the Little Lion teams of Shreyas Sundar and Freddy Hancock, and Justin Korman and Jay Sim.
State College will host Mechanicsburg on Saturday morning.
Comments