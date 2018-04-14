Today in high school sports: April 14, 2018

Taking a look at Saturday’s high school sports action in Centre County:
Baseball
BEA rallies past Penns Valley
Matt Reese’s RBI single in the seventh inning completed the Bald Eagle Area baseball team’s comeback in an 8-7, walk-off win over Penns Valley on Saturday.
The Eagles trailed by four runs going into the bottom of the seventh. They started their rally with a leadoff single by Garret Barnhart, who advanced to third on an error on the play. Barnhart then scored on Kael Gardner’s ground-rule double, and Hunter Brooks followed with an RBI single. With two outs, Grant King and Trent Donley each had RBI singles to tie the game before Reese’s single to right field scored King to win the game.
King finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs, while Donley and Jordan Jones each went 2 for 4 for the Eagles.
Donley entered in relief to earn the win. BEA starting pitcher Nick Maynard allowed four runs and struck out three in six innings.
Cameron Shaffer, Matthew Tobias and Clayton Upcraft each had two hits for the Rams.
Bellefonte beats P-O
BELLEFONTE C.J. Funk and Robert Marsh each hit home runs in the sixth inning to help Bellefonte to a 10-6 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday.
After Philipsburg-Osceola scored five runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game 6-6, the Red Raiders responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Colton Burd was 4 for 4 with an RBI for Bellefonte, while Marsh and Daniel Catchmark both went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Nick Capparelle was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Trey Shaw led P-O with two hits, and Brandon Kephart doubled with three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Ashton Wetzler threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
State College tops Hazleton
STATE COLLEGE Joe Nastasi and Kevin Karstetter led State College to an 8-1 win over Hazleton on Saturday.
Nastasi pitched a complete game to earn the win, striking out four and walking none. Karstetter paced the Little Lions with two hits, including a two-run home run.
State College drew seven walks and took advantage of four Hazleton errors in the win.
The Little Lions (3-3) face Mifflin County on the road Monday.
Softball
Lady Red Raiders coast to 2 wins
BELLEFONTE Bellefonte captured the O’Leary Tournament championship with a pair of dominant wins Saturday, beating West Branch 15-0 and Somerset 17-5.
Bellefonte’s Alexis Wetzler hit for the cycle in the championship game against Somerset. Wetzler finished 4 for 5, scored four runs and drove in two runs for the Lady Red Raiders, who scored seven runs in the sixth inning to build a 12-3 lead. Maddie Tice also had four hits to go with three RBIs for Bellefonte, while Lexi Rogers and Hanna Lauck both finished with three hits. Rogers pitched a complete game for the Lady Red Raiders in the win.
In the Lady Red Raiders’ first game against West Branch, Rianna Trexler led the way with three hits. Rogers and Taylor Kerr each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Lady Red Raiders. Rogers picked up the win in the four-inning game, striking out nine and allowing one hit.
Track and field
Bellefonte competes at invitational
BROOKVILLE Luke Lambert’s first-place effort highlighted Bellefonte’s performance at the Brookville Invitational on Saturday.
Lambert took first in the discus with a throw of 134-4. Max Kroell placed second in the shot put (44-2 1/2), and Brett Pope finished second in the 3,200-meter run (10:21.84).
Moryelle Fernandez took third in the triple jump (41-11) and fifth in the long jump (20-3 1/4), Chelsea Robson was third in the 400 (1:03.93), and Gabrielle Pighetti took fourth in the shot put (33-4).
Pope also finished fifth in the 1,600 (4:47.48), while Pighetti was sixth in the discus (96-8) and Lambert was sixth in the shot put (42-9 1/2). Austin Melius (1,600) and Amber Shirey (3,200) also had sixth-place finishes for Bellefonte.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions top Kennett
STATE COLLEGE Carissa Tambroni, Caroline Paterno and Lizzie Paterno each had three goals in State College’s 13-7 win over Kennett on Saturday.
Sally Stahl recorded two goals and three assists for the Lady Little Lions (5-2), and Elaina Ohlson added two goals.
State College goalie Emilee Engle finished with six saves.
Boys’ tennis
State College stays unbeaten
STATE COLLEGE State College rolled to a 5-0 win over Mechanicsburg on Saturday.
Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Drew Cagle each won in singles for the Little Lions. Garrett Schoonmaker and Ronit Patel earned the win at No. 1 doubles for State College, while teammates Sankar Ramesh and Ethan Rowland won at No. 2 doubles.
State College (9-0) returns to action at Cumberland Valley on Monday.
