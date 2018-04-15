Bellefonte's Alexis Wetzler named CDT Athlete of the Week

Bellefonte’s Alexis Wetzler is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Red Raiders senior hit for the cycle Saturday in one of her team’s four wins during the week. In a 17-5 victory over Somerset, Wetzler was 4 for 5 with her single, double, triple and home run. She knocked in a pair of runs and scored four times, and Bellefonte won the championship of the O’Leary Tournament.
For the week Wetzler hit .500, going 8 for 16 at the plate, scoring eight runs and knocking in five, and also stole a base. Bellefonte won all four games, 15-6 against Tyrone, 10-2 against Central and 15-0 against West Branch, along with the win over Somerset.
