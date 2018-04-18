Rivalry renewed on softball diamond for Philipsburg-Osceola, Bald Eagle Area

Whether it’s the first game of the season, the fifth or a meeting in early June, a softball game between Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola always seems to have a little more juice than an ordinary game.
“I know this is a big game and we really want to win,” the Lady Eagles’ Mara Caldana said.
“It’s a friendly rivalry and we’re just making each other better,” was the assessment of Lady Mounties pitcher Kam Harris.
Caldana belted a home run and had two of her team’s five hits, but it wasn’t enough to beat Harris and the powerful P-O offense, which wrapped up a 7-3 win Wednesday afternoon.
“You want to be the top dog,” said P-O’s Rachel Simpson, who was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run. “You take every game and go in confident, just hoping you can stick to what we know and go out and show what we’re made of.”
In a game that had been rescheduled twice thanks to a winter that won’t go away, the Lady Mounties (5-0) took the first meeting in a rivalry that has been intense since before anyone on the field had even enrolled in kindergarten.
Harris struck out seven and showed her typical brilliant control with no walks, though she did hit one batter. She took a no-hitter into the fifth before Caldana led off with a double to the warning track in center field, and Morgan Lucas followed with an RBI double that was briefly in the glove of left-fielder Kylie Adams before she banged into the fence.
“It’s been a little tough getting into a groove, especially since we’ve been off-and-on with the weather,” Harris said. “I felt good. I felt we did enough warm-ups at the beginning of the game that I was just on.”
By that point the Lady Mounties had already given the junior pitcher a comfortable five-run lead, thanks to an offense that pounded out 11 hits with at least one for every starter off BEA pitcher Zoey Surovec.
A three-run first inning was the start the Lady Mounties needed, with RBI singles for Maddie Lucas and Harris and a Hannah Thompson sacrifice fly plating the third run. Two more runs crossed in the third with an RBI single for Kendra Carns and an error allowing the other score.
That was the third error of the game for BEA (5-1), which had coach Don Lucas a little disappointed.
“You win games with defense,” Lucas said. “If we play a little defense, who knows? We finally started to square up on the ball in the latter innings, but too little, too late.”
P-O answered the fifth-inning BEA run with Simpson belting her shot to straight-away center for the team’s final two runs.
“I don’t want to say I swing for the fence,” Simpson said. “But it’s definitely a cool feeling when you get there.”
The Lady Eagles flexed their muscles in the top of the seventh with a solo shot for Caldana, easily clearing the fence in left, and freshman Maddison Peters rocketing a shot to center, but the hopes for a comeback ended there.
“I just step up to the plate, take my breath and pretty much when I see it I go,” Caldana said of that homer, later adding, “that second one definitely felt good coming off (the bat).”
The game did feature a few sparkling defensive gems. BEA center fielder Lacee Barnhart made a diving catch on a shallow fly ball to rob Harris, and rightfielder Megan King made a pair of juggling catches. It seemed fielders had trouble on high fly balls with the unusual playing conditions — at least for this spring — with clear blue skies and bright sunshine.
“I’m sure our outfielders had it rough,” Harris said.
As intense as the rivalry may be on the field, players from both teams were leaning against the fence swapping stories afterward, and looking ahead to a season that will be packed with games in the next few weeks — including a rematch in Milesburg on Monday.
“They know it’s a big rivalry, and Bald Eagle does too,” P-O coach Jim Gonder said. “It’s the fifth game of the year. Whether we win or lose it’s not going to determine our season.”
Note: The game was the start of a doubleheader for P-O, tangling with Clearfield in a makeup game a few minutes later. The Lady Mounties won 8-2, with the game called after the top of the sixth because of darkness. Hannah Thompson had a pair of hits, including a homer, and Kylie Adams earned the win.
Comments