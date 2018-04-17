Sports

Today in high school sports: April 16, 2018

From CDT staff reports

April 17, 2018 12:56 AM

Taking a look at the high school results in Centre County on Monday:

Girls’ track and field

P-O earns 2 wins

Samantha Bainey, Sydney Holt and Mackenzie Podliski each won two events to help Philipsburg-Osceola beat Mount Union 102-47 and West Branch 89-60 on Monday.

Bainey finished first in the 100 hurdles (17.67) and high jump (4-4), Holt took first in the 100 (14.29) and 200 (29.46), and Podliski had first-place finishes in the shot put (25-4) and javelin (90-4).

Megan Kosut placed first in the 300 hurdles (55.18) for the Lady Mounties.

Boys’ track and field

Mounties split at tri-meet

PHILIPSBURG Philipsburg-Osecola earned a 92-57 win over West Branch and fell 80-70 to Mount Union on Monday.

Cole Hoover won the 1,600 (5:46), Matthew Shimmel took first in the 400 (57.67) and Zach Myers was first in the 300 hurdles (47.69).

Other winners for the Mounties included: Dane Soltys (high jump; 5-4), Josh Rea (3,200; 13:05), Mike Askey (200; 25.15) and Eric Tew (800; 2:19.02).

Girls’ lacrosse

State College rolls past Chambersburg

State College cruised to a 22-9 win over Chambersburg on Monday.

Elaina Ohlson had five goals and three assists to lead the Lady Little Lions. Sally Stahl had three goals and four assists.

