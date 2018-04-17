State College grad Brady Franks enjoying successful year at Widener

State College grad Brady Franks is the leading scorer for the Widener men’s lacrosse team.
Franks has scored 24 goals and assisted on eight others for a total of 32 points to date. He also has 17 ground balls.
Widener is 4-8.
Baseball
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has a 6.75 ERA and an 0-1 record. He has worked 13.1 innings and allowed 18 hits and 10 runs, all earned, while walking eight and striking out nine. Altoona is 7-15.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .318 with 21 runs scored, 34 hits, seven doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs. Furman is 17-19.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) is 1-0 with an 8.75 ERA and one save. In 12 innings, he has given up 16 hits and 13 runs, 11 earned, while walking seven and striking out nine. IUP is 10-18.
Bryce Greene (Bald Eagle Area, Lock Haven) is hitting .250 with two runs scored and one hit. Lock Haven is 16-11.
Logan Mathieu (Bellefonte, Liberty) is hitting .302 with 13 runs scored and 19 hits, including two doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. Liberty is 22-12.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA and four saves. In 11 innings, he has allowed seven hits and seven runs, five earned, while walking nine and striking out 20. Morehead State is 23-14.
Softball
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU Altoona) has improved her batting average to .423, best on the team. She has scored 23 runs and has 30 hits, eight doubles, a triple and two homers while driving in 18 runs. She has stolen 15 bases. Giedroc earned Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Week honors Monday after hitting .500 with two home runs, scored eight runs, drove in 10 runs and stole four bases last week. Altoona is 12-9.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA. She has allowed 61 hits and 37 runs, 30 earned, while walking 27 and striking out 19. She is hitting .071 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs.
Abby Showers (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU Altoona) has a .364 average with 18 runs scored, 24 hits, three doubles and seven RBIs.
Cassidy Stover (Penns Valley, PSU Altoona) is hitting .179 with two runs scored and two doubles.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has a .134 average with a run scored, nine hits, three doubles and eight RBIs. Lowell is 12-20.
Allie Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .179. She has scored 14 runs and has 12 hits, including a homer, and three RBIs.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a team-high .354 batting average. She has scored 14 runs and has 23 hits, including six doubles and two homers. She has driven in 13 runs. Juniata is 6-19-1.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) has played in six games and has scored one run. Gannon is 19-10.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) has a 1.35 ERA and a 1-0 record. She has worked 6.2 innings and has given up six hits and two runs, one earned, while waking four and striking out none. Mt. Aloysius is 1-6.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) has worked 102.1 innings and has a 4-10 record and a 5.89 ERA. She has given up 136 hits and 86 runs, 37 earned, while walking 42 and striking out 46. Delaware State is 9-25.
Tara Baney (Bellefonte, Bloomsburg) is hitting .346 with six runs scored, nine hits, two doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs. In the circle, she is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA and two saves. In 73 innings, she has given up 69 hits and 46 runs, 25 earned, while walking 20 and striking out 42. Bloomsburg is 14-15.
Lacrosse
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) had a ground ball and a turnover caused in SCAD’s 25-8 romp over Ave Maria. SCAD is 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has nine ground balls and nine turnovers caused. Navy is 11-3.
Noah Schwab (State College, Air Force Academy) is 0-4 in the net with 63 goals allowed and 39 saves. Air Force is 5-8.
Jack Sheehan (State College, Ferrum) has nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points. He also has 21 ground balls. Ferrum is 5-12.
Brielle Curtis (Sate College, East Stroudsburg) has seven ground balls and one goal. East Stroudsburg is 9-2.
Alison Heimer (State College, Susquehanna) has played in two games and has one ground ball. East Stroudsburg is 3-6.
Sophie Brandimarte (State College, John Carroll) has 11 goals and two assists, five ground balls and eight draw controls. John Carroll is 11-1.
Track and field
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) was busy at the Coach P Invitational at Moravian. She placed 29th in the shot put with a throw of 10.40, 16th in the discus with a throw of 32.77 meters, 27th in the hammer throw with a 35.95-meter throw and ninth in the javelin.
Volleyball
Aaron Cymbor (State College, George Mason) recorded seven kills, seven digs, one block and one ace in George Mason’s win over Harvard on Saturday night. George Mason is 17-11.
