Penn State football announces date, opponent for this season’s White Out

The date has been set for one of the great spectacles of college football.
Penn State’s annual White Out game will take place against Ohio State on Sept. 29, the program announced Tuesday morning. The kickoff time is not yet known, but the last two White Outs against Ohio State in 2016 and 2014 both started at 8 p.m.
The Buckeyes will provide the Nittany Lions’ first big test to the 2018 season, as Penn State’s first four oppponents include Appalachian State, Pitt, Kent State and Illinois. The Week 5 game is essentially a lock to sell out, and White Outs against the Buckeyes have always brought about some special atmospheres.
“This is one of those that’s really one of those top five places in the country,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said before the 2016 White Out. “It’s hard to get ready for this one.”
The Nittany Lions have won their last two White Out games, a 42-13 drubbing of Michigan last year and the memorable 24-21 victory over Ohio State the year before. In that meeting, Marcus Allen blocked a last-minute Buckeye field goal that Grant Haley returned for the game-winning touchdown.
Penn State’s White Out tradition can trace its roots back to the mind of marketing guru Guido D’Elia in 2004. The event first started out just for the student section but expanded to include the full stadium by 2007, in time for hosting Notre Dame.
Overall, Penn State has hosted 14 White Out games. It boasts an overall record in those contests of 7-7.
