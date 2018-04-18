Today in high school sports: April 17, 2018

A look at the few Centre County high school sports events that braved Tuesday's snow:
Girls' track & field
Rachael Spencer, Esther Seeland lead Lady Little Lions to win
STATE COLLEGE Rachael Spencer and Esther Seeland were double winners through Tuesday’s wind-whipped snow at South Track Field as State College edged Carlisle 78.5-71.5 in a Mid Penn Conference track and field meet.
Seeland won the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 5 inches, and the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 26.4 seconds. Spencer had the top clearance in the high jump at 5-2, and took the 300 hurdles in 50.9.
Other winners included Lily Plute (pole vault, 9-3), Myca Ingram (100, 12.4), Casie Eifrig (400, 1:04.3) and the 400 (51.1) and 1,600 (4:14.7) relay teams.
Penns Valley heats up in snow storm
SPRING MILLS Through an occasional snow squall, Penns Valley scored two Mountain League wins, 103-41 over Central and 89-60 over Tyrone.
Marissa Stecko and Isabella Culver were double winners for the Lady Rams. Stecko was first in the 100-meter dash (13.8 seconds) and high jump (4 feet, 4 inches). Culver won the 200 (27.1) and 400 (1:02.2).
Other victories came from Aliyah Fetterolf (javelin, 80-6), Morgan Kerstetter (discus, 82-11), Kailee Grenoble (pole vault, 7-0), Jadyn Butler (long jump, 14-6), Danielle Fetterolf (3,200, 14:36.7), Sydney Riegel (300 hurdles, 54.1), Kelsey Hull (1,600, 5:53.2) and the 3,200 relay team in 12:18.4.
Boys’ track & field
Thompson, Hamilton lead way in State College triumph
STATE COLLEGE Titus Thompson and Lance Hamilton were double winners as State College swept the top spots in the field events and beat Carlisle 108-41 at South Track Field.
Thompson posted the top marks in the discus (108-0) and javelin (131-0), while Hamilton was first in the triple jump (46-0
Winners on the track included Chase Longenecker (110 hurdles, 15.3), Cohen Russell (100, 11.0), Zach DeCarmine (300 hurdles, 40.9), Luke Knipe (200, 23.6) and the 400 (45.5) and 1,600 (3:45.9) relay teams.
Peese wins 2 events as Penns Valley splits meet
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley earned a split in a Mountain League double-dual meet, beating Central 107-39 and falling to Tyrone 95-54.
Branston Peese was a double winner for the Rams, taking first in the 110-meter high hurdles (18.7 seconds) and 300 hurdles (48.5). Sam Goodwin won the 400 in 56.6 and Jacob Hockenberry took the discus with a throw of 107-6 to round out the individual winners. The Rams also ran to first in the 3,200 relay with Chris and Brendan Colwell, Colton Sands and Mark Bierly in 9:13.6.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions rally to victory
STATE COLLEGE After dropping the opening set, State College rallied past Central Dauphin 16-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-16.
Tanner Kuruzovich put down 18 kills and Jon Bristol added eight kills to go with eight digs for the Little Lions (4-4). Ryan Kustaborder distributed 34 assists and delivered three aces, Jeremy Bullock posted four blocks and Tom Leahey added three stuffs, and Quinn Williams had eight digs and three aces.
The Rams fell to 5-2 on the season.
