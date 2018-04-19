What every major NFL mock draft says about Saquon Barkley and Penn State’s top prospects (3.0)

As part of a weekly staple, and with the NFL draft less than a week away, we decided to take a look at all of the most recent mock drafts to get a better idea of what the consensus says about Saquon Barkley and the top Nittany Lions.
Some of the mock drafts were published as recent as Thursday afternoon, and many come from some of the biggest or most dependable sports sites. All were created no earlier than Monday.
Take a look at what they say about Penn State’s best — Barkley, Mike Gesicki, DaeSean Hamilton and Marcus Allen:
RB Saquon Barkley
No. 1 overall to Cleveland Browns (AL.com): Let’s go straight to analyst Mark Inabinett’s explanation: “If Cleveland’s evaluators think all of their top three QB prospects can be productive and winning in the NFL, the Browns will get one of them when they pick at No. 4 (and they’ll say he was the quarterback they were going to pick at No. 1, of course).”
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (Sports Illustrated): After the Cleveland Browns select Wyoming QB Josh Allen, SI’s Albert Breer has Barkley going next. Breer writes, “(USC QB Sam) Darnold being available throws a wrench in things. But new GM Dave Gettleman said he wants a Hall of Famer …”
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah): Jeremiah essentially reiterates the point made by Sports Illustrated. If the Giants are looking for a Hall of Famer, then Barkley’s the safe pick here.
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (NJ.com): Analyst Matt Lombardo again says, if Gettleman wants a Hall of Famer, he’ll draft Barkley. Lombardo adds, “Pairing Barkley with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram rounds out one of the more explosive offensive skill-sets currently assembled in the NFL.”
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (SEC Country): After the Browns select Darnold, analyst Connor Riley has Barkley going next. He writes, “If the Giants want to stick with Eli Manning, Barkley will help extend his career.”
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (Walter Football): Walter Cherepinsky brings up a solid point here, which is that Gettleman took Christian McCaffrey in the Carolina Panthers’ draft last year. And, he writes, “If Gettleman was willing to take a runner who can’t shoulder a complete workload like McCaffrey at No. 8 overall, he’ll certainly be open to take Barkley with the second-overall choice.”
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (Draft Wire): As long as the Giants plan to stick with Manning, analyst Luke Easterling thinks they’ll take the best player available. “And that’s Barkley,” he writes.
No. 2 overall to New York Giants (Draft Tek): If the Browns select Darnold, analyst Kevin McWalters believes the Giants will stick with Barkley. He writes, “The Giants have gone out of their way to praise Saquon Barkley’s unique skill set. He checks all boxes. He can do it all.”
No. 4 overall to Cleveland Browns (NBC Sports): In an 81-part slideshow — please, stop — analyst Ben Standig has the Browns taking Barkley after the selection of three quarterbacks. He writes, “The one top prospect everyone clearly fell for at the NFL Combine was Barkley, who lapped the RB class athletically after a dominating season at Penn State.”
No. 5 overall to Denver Broncos (NFL Draft Scout): Analyst Bob Rang has three quarterbacks being taken followed by N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb. He notes, “John Elway did not win his first Super Bowl as a player until the Broncos complemented his brilliant passing with Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis.”
No. 5 overall to Denver Broncos (Yahoo! Sports): Analyst Jason Owens has three quarterbacks going, then Chubb followed by Barkley. Writes Owens: “They recently released C.J. Anderson, and a generational running back talent just dropped to them at No. 5. There’s no way they pass on Barkley.”
No. 5 overall to Denver Broncos (MassLive): Analyst Kevin Dillon has four quarterbacks going before Barkley, with a projected Browns-Bills trade at No. 4. He writes, “Saquon Barkley should have an Ezekiel Elliott-like impact on whatever team drafts him, as he is explosive, smart and effective as a pass-catcher.”
No. 6 overall to Indianapolis Colts (Land of 10): Analyst Scott Dochterman believes Chubb and four QBs will be taken ahead of Barkley.
No. 7 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (The Ringer): In this scenario, the Browns take Chubb at No. 4, the Bills trade up to No. 5 and grab a quarterback, the Colts take Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson — and then goes Barkley. Writes analyst Danny Kelly: “The Buccaneers need help on defense, but it’d be too hard to pass on a playmaking talent like Barkley if he falls to this spot.”
No. 7 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bleacher Report): This mock draft is very different from others. Analyst Brett Sobleski has the Browns taking Ohio State CB Denzel Ward at No. 4 and the Colts selecting LB Tremaine Edmunds at No. 6 before Barkley. Writes Sobleski, “Penn State’s Saquon Barkley may be the most talented prospect in this year’s class regardless of position. Unfortunately for him, position value matters.”
No. 7 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SB Nation): Outside of QBs, analyst Dan Kadar has Chubb and Nelson going before Barkley. He writes, “Lasting until the seventh pick may seem like a drop for Barkley considering he could go as high as second overall. But the positional devaluing at running back and the general depth this year could lead it to happening.”
No. 7 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (New York Daily News): Analyst Manish Mehta has four quarterbacks and two defensive players — Chubb and Edwards — picked before Barkley. He writes, “Tampa Bay could sure use upgrades in the secondary and along the offensive line, but they simply can’t pass up on this kind of value for arguably the best player in the draft.”
No. 7 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco): The Buffalo Bills are projected to move up to No. 4 to grab a quarterback. So, in Prisco’s mock draft, four quarterbacks are first taken, followed by Chubb, Georgia LB Roquan Smith and Barkley. Writes Prisco: “They have a major hole at running back, so they land the best runner in the draft — even with defensive needs.”
No. 11 overall to Indianapolis Colts via mock trade with Miami Dolphins (CBS Sports’ Will Brinson): Among the non-QBs that Brinson has taken before Barkley are Chubb, Nelson, Smith, Ward, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and DB Derwin James. In this mock draft, Brinson has the Colts trading their No. 6 pick to the Dolphins, who land UCLA’s Rosen.
TE Mike Gesicki
No. 27 overall to New Orleans Saints (NFL Draft Scout): New Orleans has been one of the more popular destinations for Gesicki by mock drafters so far. Writes analyst Bob Rang: “While not quite as big as former star Jimmy Graham (who considered re-signing in New Orleans before inking with Green Bay), Gesicki possesses a similar ability to attack the seam.”
No. 27 overall to New Orleans Saints (NJ.com): It’s certainly a move that makes sense. Writes analyst Mark Lombardo: “The Saints need a long-term answer at tight end and Mike Gesicki also gives Drew Brees a dynamic weapon in the passing game this upcoming season.”
No. 31 overall to New England Patriots (AL.com): The Patriots have a reputation for taking the best player available. Writes Mark Inabinett: “Rob Gronkowski wants to rock the Patriots’ boat? Gesicki is a 6-foot-5 target whose athleticism dominated the NFL Scouting Combine.”
No. 32 overall to Philadelphia Eagles (Land of 10): Gesicki has been compared to Eagles TE Zach Ertz, so this would bring a smile to a lot of Penn State fans’ faces — and to Carson Wentz’s.
No. 41 overall to Jacksonville Jaguars (Draft Wire): Sure, the Jaguars added Donte Moncrief in free agency. But they also lost Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. They need more help in the passing game, and that’s exactly what Gesicki is for.
No. 52 overall to Baltimore Ravens (NBC Sports): The Ravens are in desperate need of a playmaker at either receiver or tight end. Gesicki could certainly provide that spark.
No. 59 overall to San Francisco 49ers (Draft Tek): San Francisco needs a pass-rusher so, as long as it gets one in the first, Gesicki is a solid option in the second. Draft Tek writes, “This offense loves using multiple-TE sets, and Gesicki’s clean routes and seam-threatening speed are an ideal counter to the more-balanced skill set of George Kittle.”
No. 68 overall (third round) to Houston Texans (Walter Football): This would certainly make Bill O’Brien’s day. This fills a need, and nobody’s going to oppose another weapon for Deshaun Watson.
WR DaeSean Hamilton
No. 83 overall (third round) to Baltimore Ravens (Land of 10): This team is in dire need of a playmaker in the passing game, whether that’s a receiver or a tight end. Hamilton would compete for serious time on Day 1 with this organization.
No. 104 overall (fourth round) to Indianapolis Colts (Draft Wire): There are a lot of needs, on both sides of the ball, for the Colts. Hamilton could compete for immediate playing time here.
No. 107 overall (fourth round) to New York Jets (Walter Football): The Jets need a lot of help at receiver, especially with Robby Anderson’s legal troubles, so it would surprise no one if the Jets took multiple wideouts in this draft.
No. 107 overall (fourth round) to New York Jets (Draft Tek): The Jets have a need, and Hamilton has the skills. What else is left to say?
S Marcus Allen
No. 60 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers (Draft Wire): It’s no secret that Allen would be a great fit for the Steelers. He fills a need, and the Steelers are reportedly high on him.
No. 80 overall (third round) to Houston Texans (Land of 10): O’Brien’s crew surrendered 30 passing touchdowns last year. It needs all the help it can get at defensive back.
No. 159 overall (fifth round) to Oakland Raiders (Walter Football): Cornerback, not safety, is an immediate need for Oakland. So, if the Raiders do go with Allen, it’d likely be as a long-term project or as a special-teams player.
No. 174 overall (fifth round) to Green Bay Packers (Draft Tek): The Packers love their defensive backs — they’ve taken one with their first pick in three of the last four drafts — so chances are Allen wouldn’t be the first DB they take. He’ll provide depth here.
Comments