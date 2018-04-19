Today in high school sports: April 19, 2018

While most of Thursday's area Centre County high school schedule was postponed yet again, a few games got played. A look at Thursday's action:
Boys' volleyball
State College aces road test at Carlisle
CARLISLE The State College boys’ volleyball team served up a season-high 14 aces on its way to a four-set victory over Carlisle in Mid Penn Conference play Thursday night.
Ryan Cymbor and Tanner Kuruzovich led the attack from behind the service line with four aces apiece in the 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 win.
Jeremy Bullock posted nine kills and five blocks, and Kuruzovich also put down nine kills for the Little Lions (5-4), who have won three straight. Ryan Kustaborder directed the offense with his 24 assists, adding six digs, and Quinn Williams had seven digs. Andy Vandenheuvel notched a pair of blocks.
“We’re working through some unexpected changes in our lineup,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “(We) asked the team to respond and they did an excellent job in the passing and serving game.”
State College returns to the court Saturday for the Koller Classic tournament at Central York.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College burns nets in win
STATE COLLEGE With eight Lady Little Lions netting goals, State College blazed past Palmyra 17-4 at Memorial Field.
Sally Stahl’s five goals and Carissa Tambroni’s three led the Lady Little Lions (7-2, 3-0 Mid Penn). Alyssa Dunlap, Liz Paterno and Caroline Paterno added two goals apiece, with one each for Emily Hall, Maddie Tambroni and Kayla Bennett.
Emilee Engle made four saves in the win, with the Lady Little Lions set to visit Wilson on Saturday.
Boys’ lacrosse
LIttle Lions fall on road
PALMYRA State College goalie Mike Hraba made 24 saves, but the Little Lions lost 12-2 to Palmyra.
Ryan Franks had a goal and an assist and Matt Kunes netted the other State College goal. The Little Lions (4-4) host Indiana at 5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field.
