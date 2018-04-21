Today in high school sports: April 21, 2018

Taking a look at Saturday's high school sports for Centre County teams:
Boys' track & field
Lance Hamilton helps State College to team title at Shippensburg Invitational
SHIPPENSBURG Lance Hamilton was a double winner and led an impressive performance in the field events for State College as the Little Lions captured the team title at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University.
State College finished with 85 points at Seth Grove Stadium, the site of next month’s state championship meet, well ahead of runner-up Penn Manor’s 56.
Hamilton was first in both the long and triple jumps with top marks of 22 feet, 2 inches, and 47-6, respectively. His brother Stanley was right behind at 46-10 1/2 in the triple jump for second, while Jake Hefkin took third (21-6 1/4) and Luke Knipe was fourth (21-4 1/4) in the long jump.
The Little Lions also had three medalists in the pole vault with Patrick Osborne fourth (13-0), David Wasson sixth (12-0) and Dylan Bellaissimo eighth (12-0). Conrad Moore added a fourth in the high jump at 6-0.
On the track, Chase Longenecker was second in the 110 hurdles (15.24 seconds), Zach DeCarmine was third in the 300 hurdles (40.58) while Stan Hamilton placed seventh (42.15), and Erik Broethius was fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase (6:42.50).
Also, the 3,200 relay team of Joe Messner, Henry Ballard, DeCarmine and Marc Allerheiligen finished second in 8:12.45 and the 1,600 relay team of Brandon Clark, Messner, Longenecker and DeCarmine placed sixth in 3:34.96.
Girls’ track & field
State College wins Shippensburg meet
SHIPPENSBURG State College had only one win, but scoring in nearly every event helped the Lady Little Lions easily win the team title at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University.
The Lady Little Lions racked up 84 points, with Carlisle a distant second at 47.5 on the same track that will be used for the PIAA Championships in five weeks.
The lone win came from Esther Seeland in the 800-meter run, turning in a time of 2 minutes, 14.07 seconds. She also was third in the 1,600 in 5:02.40
Taylor Givens was fourth in the 100 in 12.65, second in the long jump at 17-9 and fifth in the triple jump at 35-11. Rachel Spencer placed second in the high jump by clearing 5-2 and was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 48.22. Kileigh Kane took fourth in the 1,600 5:08.07 and had the same place in the 3,200 in 11:14.81.
Elly Haushalter placed sixth in the 800 at 2:21.93, Emma Simon was seventh in the 3,200 in 11:46.36, Lizzie Gilpatrick was third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:58.81, followed by Gabi Bock in fifth at 8:28.38 and Emma Maras seventh in 8:56.10. In the pole vault, Lily Plute was fifth clearing 10-6 and Lyndsey Reed took eighth clearing 10-0.
In the relays, the 4x100 team of Jessica Lose, Ava Michael, Liana Craig, Myca Ingram placed sixth in 50.94 and the 4x800 team of Emma Maras, Lizzie Gilpatrick, Jordan Reed, Karsyn Kane was fifth in 10:13.88.
Baseball
Bellefonte splits pair in tourney
HOLLIDAYSBURG Bellefonte suffered a 2-1 walk-off loss to Huntingdon in the opener, then bounced back with a 12-1 drubbing of Penn Cambria in the nightcap of the Dean Rossi Memorial Tournament.
Drew Weglarz’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Bearcats the win. Jared Showalter had an RBI single in the fifth for the other Huntingdon run, and earned the complete-game win, striking out 10 in a three-hitter.
Colton Burd had an RBI single for Bellefonte’s run in the first, Adam Armstrong struck out 10, allowing two hits over five innings, and Robert Marsh took the loss in relief.
Against Penn Cambria, Seth Shuey and Tim Shawley combined on a one-hitter, with Shuey earning the win in the five-inning game.
A nine-run fourth inning locked up the win, with Dylan Deitrich posting a 3 for 4 day including a double, and two hits each for CJ Funk and Mason Grey.
Tyrone stops Penns Valley
TYRONE With at least one run in all but one inning, Tyrone dropped Penns Valley 13-3.
The Eagles only had six hits but took advantage of six walks, a hit batter and six Ram errors. Cory Lehman had a single and double for Tyrone.
Cole Breon and Thomas Kauffman had RBI singles and Jesse Darlington took the loss for Penns Valley.
Softball
Central Dauphin tough to stop
STATE COLLEGE Central Dauphin scored five runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 9-2 victory over State College.
Morgan Arnold had a solid day in the leadoff spot for the Lady Little Lions (2-5), posting a 3 for 4 day with a triple. McKenzie Shannon also ripped a solo home run and Sarah Bowman had a single and double.
Hayleigh Harpster pitched a complete game in the loss.
Sam Gress led the Rams with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, belting a home run and knocking in three runs.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions 2nd at tourney
EMIGSVILLE For the second time this season, State College lost to Northeastern in the championship game of a tournament, this time at the Koller Classic at Central York.
The Little Lions lost to the perennial state power Bobcats 25-6 in the title match. Northeastern also beat State College in the finals of the Cambridge Springs Tournament to open the season.
In pool play to start the day, the Little Lions split two-set matches with York Suburban (18-25, 25-17) and Cumberland Valley (10-25, 25-18), beat Penn Manor (25-16, 25-17) and lost to Exeter (25-8, 21-16). They beat Dallastown 27-25 to score the match with Northeastern.
Tanner Kuruzovich paced the offense with 26 kills and three aces. The team also got 15 kills each from Andy Vanden Heuvel and Jon Bristol, five blocks from Joe Leahey, 17 digs from Quinn Williams and 63 assists from Ryan Kustaborder.
Girls’ lacrosse
Wilson drops State College
WEST LAWN State College fell 13-9 to Wilson in a non-league game.
Elaina Ohlson’s three goals led the Lady Little Lions (7-3), with two from Alyssa Dunlap and one each for Emily Hall, Sally Stahl, Carissa Tambroni and Caroline Paterno. Emilee Engle made seven saves.
Boys’ lacrosse
Bellefonte pours on offense
BELLEFONTE Three Red Raiders had hat tricks as Bellefonte beat Mifflin County 16-7.
Tanner Sell, Demetri Butts and Matt Fultz each netted three goals for Bellefonte.
