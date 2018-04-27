Sports

Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles 2018 NFL draft picks

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

April 27, 2018 10:07 PM

Here’s a complete list of all of the Nittany Lions who were selected in the 2018 NFL draft, in addition to all of the picks by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles:

Penn State:

Round 1: 2nd pick: RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Round 2: 42nd pick: TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Steelers:

Round 1: 28th pick: S Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech

Round 2: 60th pick: WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

Round 3: 76th pick: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Round 3: 92nd pick: OT Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan

Round 5: 148th pick: TBD

Round 5: 165th pick: TBD

Round 7: 220th pick: TBD

Round 7: 246th pick: TBD

Eagles:

Round 2: 49th pick: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Round 4: 125th pick: TBD

Round 4: 130th pick: TBD

Round 6: 206th pick: TBD

Round 7: 206th pick: TBD

Round 7: 250th pick: TBD

  Comments  