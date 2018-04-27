Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles 2018 NFL draft picks

Here’s a complete list of all of the Nittany Lions who were selected in the 2018 NFL draft, in addition to all of the picks by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles:
Penn State:
Round 1: 2nd pick: RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Round 2: 42nd pick: TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Steelers:
Round 1: 28th pick: S Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech
Round 2: 60th pick: WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
Round 3: 76th pick: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Round 3: 92nd pick: OT Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
Round 5: 148th pick: TBD
Round 5: 165th pick: TBD
Round 7: 220th pick: TBD
Round 7: 246th pick: TBD
Eagles:
Round 2: 49th pick: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Round 4: 125th pick: TBD
Round 4: 130th pick: TBD
Round 6: 206th pick: TBD
Round 7: 206th pick: TBD
Round 7: 250th pick: TBD
