Troy Apke's incredible offseason continues after Day 3 selection in NFL draft

Eight months ago, Troy Apke had no guarantee that he would even be a Penn State starter. Now, the safety is heading to the NFL.
Apke, one of the great stories of the offseason, was taken No. 109 overall Saturday by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He was the third Nittany Lion selected, behind Saquon Barkley (New York Giants, No. 2 overall) and Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins, No. 42 overall).
The one-year starter really made NFL waves after the college football season. He was named the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after recording seven tackles, forcing a fumble and making an interception. He continued to impress at the NFL Combine, when he made national headlines after a surprising 40-yard dash.
In a scene that's been talked about over and over, Apke clocked a 4.34-second 40-yard dash that prompted NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to exclaim, "He can run run!"
“You know why I’m surprised," Sanders said, referring to the fact a white kid just recorded the fastest time among safeties. "I can't say it on TV, but he can run."
Sanders continued, "See, this is what the Combine does. It causes you to go back, turn on the film and say, ‘Let me look at this guy.’”
That NFL Combine performance put him on a number of teams' radars, and that athleticism proved too tempting to let him slip to becoming a late-round pick.
“I think I helped myself a lot,” he said after Penn State's Pro Day.
Apke finished last season with 55 tackles, six pass deflections, an interception and a blocked kick.
He played in 46 career games, mostly on special teams and as a defensive backup, but his impact was indelible. He blocked a critical fourth-quarter kick against Iowa in last season's 21-19 win, and he earned a spot on Pro Football Focus' Big Ten Team of the Week after collecting five tackles and a pick against Pitt.
He surprised and impressed in Happy Valley. Now, he's hoping to do the same in Washington.
