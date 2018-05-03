Committee approves 4-year extension for Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers

Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers is one step closer to signing an extension to remain in Happy Valley.
The Board of Trustees’ Committee on Compensation met publicly Thursday and unanimously approved a four-year contract extension that would keep Chambers with the Nittany Lions through the 2021-2022 season.
The full terms of the deal have not yet been publicly disclosed. And, according to the university, the extension is still “subject to definitive documentation that is mutually agreed to and signed by both parties.” But that’s considered a formality at this point.
In a news release sent by the university Thursday afternoon, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour praised the head coach after his seven seasons with the program.
“Coach Chambers has demonstrated tremendous vision and determination in building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program,” Barbour said. “The success the team enjoyed this season was a result of the efforts and passion of Patrick and his staff in creating a culture that has raised the standards and expectations of the program. Because of his leadership, our loyal and dedicated fans and everyone who supports Penn State men’s basketball are excited about continuing to build on the successes of the program and the development of our student-athletes.”
The Nittany Lions finished this past season with a 26-13 record, earning the National Invitation Tournament Championship while finishing with the second-most wins in program history. Chambers also oversaw a first-team All-Big Ten selection in Tony Carr, in addition to a pair of selections on the conference’s All-Defenisve team in Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins.
Penn State received 19 votes in the final USA Today Coaches Poll, and it swept Ohio State — in three different contests — during a five-week period earlier this year.
“Building a championship basketball program at Penn State has been our mission since Day 1, and we have made significant progress toward reaching that goal,” Chambers said in a news release. “I want to thank my former and current players who have committed to our staff and the culture of the program. And I especially want to thank their parents and families who have bought into our vision.
“The foundation for our future has been set! I am grateful to have the support of the administration, the students, local communities, and from Penn Staters everywhere. It has helped us elevate Penn State basketball to a new level, and we are confident the best is still yet to come.”
