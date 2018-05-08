Want to mow Penn State’s football field and then take the mower home? Now’s your chance ...

Do you have a passion for Penn State football and lawncare? Well, get out the green — because this one-of-a-kind item is going to cost you.
Penn State’s official athletics website recently posted an auction for the same mower that was used from 1994-2016 to cut Beaver Stadium’s grass. But, wait, there’s more! The lucky winner will also receive the opportunity to cut the stadium’s grass one last time.
That’s right, according to the auction, the winning bidder will get “one last pass on the Beaver Stadium turf before they take (the mower) home forever.”
Father’s Day is just one month away, Penn State fans. But this 16-horsepower mower and Beaver Stadium grass-cutting experience won’t come cheap. The auction is scheduled to end 8 p.m. May 16, and the starting bid remains at $2,500.
There is a catch for this 1994 Toro 216 Reelmaster Tri-plex mower, too. The winning bidder will have to arrange for pick-up before June 15 — which, again, is just two days before Father’s Day.
Of course, for those of us non-fathers who prefer push-mowers, there are other cheaper options available on Penn State’s website. Game-used football jerseys are selling for $125 apiece, and DVDs of the Fiesta Bowl are $25. So maybe just stick to your own front-lawn and buy a poster of Beaver Stadium’s turf.
Comments