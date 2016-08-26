Kluber extends win streak to 6, Indians top Rangers 12-1

Corey Kluber pitched six strong innings for a career-best sixth straight victory and Abraham Almonte hit two run-scoring doubles, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 12-1 on Friday night in a matchup of division leaders.
The Indians (73-54) snapped a three-game losing streak, which had tied a season high, and pulled within a game of the Rangers (75-54) for the best record in the American League a night after losing 9-0 to Texas ace Cole Hamels.
Adrian Beltre hit a solo homer in the sixth for the AL West-leading Rangers, but Kluber (14-8) struck out the other three hitters in the right-hander's final inning to finish with seven strikeouts. The 2014 AL Cy Young winner has a 1.75 ERA over the nine starts covering the winning streak.
Almonte drove in four runs in his first multi-RBI game of the season, including a two-run double past diving center fielder Ian Desmond in left-center to give the AL Central leaders a 6-0 lead in the sixth.
Roberto Perez, Cleveland's No. 9 hitter with a .104 average coming in, had four singles and three RBIs.
Jason Kipnis opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third against Martin Perez (8-10), who lost at home for the first time since May 13. The left-hander gave up 10 hits and six runs in 5 2-3 innings.
Texas designated hitter Carlos Beltran went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, extending his career-worst slump to 0 for 32.
DWI ARREST
Texas reliever Jeremy Jeffress wasn't with the team Friday after his overnight arrest on a drunken driving charge in Dallas. The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the restricted list, but general manager Jon Daniels expected him to be back with the Rangers on Saturday. Lefty reliever Dario Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and allowed three runs in 1 2-3 innings.
TRAINERS ROOM
Indians: RF Lonnie Chisenhall sat a day after fouling a pitch off his right knee. Manager Terry Francona said he was available as a pinch-hitter and could return to the lineup Saturday.
UP NEXT
Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (9-6, 3.12 ERA) pitched eight innings in a 1-0 victory at Oakland in his last start. He is 6-3 on the road with a 1.74 ERA, the lowest in baseball away from home.
Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (5-3, 4.68) has a 6.69 ERA in his past eight starts. He has allowed at least one homer in 11 straight starts, matching the longest streak in franchise history (Casey Cox with Washington in 1970).
Comments