WNBA Capsules

Alyssa Thomas scored 15 points to lead the Connecticut Sun to an 84-80 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night in the WNBA's return from the Olympic break.
Jasmine Thomas scored the tiebreaking basket with 15.2 seconds to play and finished with 12 points, and Alex Bentley and reserve Courtney Williams also had 12 points for the Sun (9-16) in their third straight victory. Chiney Ogwumike had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lindsay Whalen and Syliva Fowles had 16 apiece for defending champion Minnesota (21-5), but former UConn star Maya Moore, was held to eight on 3-for-12 shooting.
LIBERTY 84, STARS 77
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sugar Rodgers scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter and New York topped San Antonio.
Tina Charles, a member of the champion U.S. team in the Rio Olympics, had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her league-leading 15th double-double for New York (19-8). Epiphanny Prince played her first game this season after tearing an ACL in November playing in Russia. She had five points in seven minutes.
Appel-Marinelli had a career-high 17 points for San Antonio (5-19). The Stars have lost six straight.
SKY 90, ATLANTA DREAM 82
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 34 points in the first game after helping the United States win an Olympic gold medal, leading Chicago past Atlanta.
The Sky (12-13) used a 15-0 run in two minutes in the third quarter to take the lead and then pulled away after the Dream (13-13) cut a 13-point deficit to one with four minutes to play.
Cappie Pondexter had 17 points, and Cheyenne Parker 14 for Chicago.
Angel McCoughtry led Atlanta with 22 points.
