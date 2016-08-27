Quintana takes Spanish Vuelta lead, Lagutin wins 8th stage

Nairo Quintana successfully attacked Chris Froome on the demanding summit finish of the Spanish Vuelta's eighth stage to take over the lead of the grand tour on Saturday.
Sergey Lagutin of Russia won the 181.5-kilometer (113-mile) stage from Villalpando finishing at the category-one La Camperona summit in just over four hours. It was the Katusha rider's first major win.
Quintana claimed the red jersey from fellow Colombian Darwin Atapuma, who fell behind the title favorites on the final ascent with gradients reaching 25 percent.
Quintana responded to an attack by Froome by passing the Tour de France winner.
Alberto Contador rebounded from his painful crash at the end of Friday's stage by also surging ahead of Froome in the final meters to stay in striking distance of the lead.
